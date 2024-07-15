Why ‘The Daily Show’ Isn’t Reporting From RNC After Trump Assassination Attempt

Jon Stewart and The Daily Show were going to be reporting live from the Republic National Convention this week, with shows planned for Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18, but that all changed as a result of the fatal political violence that unfolded over the weekend at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally.

“The Daily Show will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow) but we’ll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio,” reads the message shared on social media (including Instagram, below) on July 14. “Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.”

The Republic National Convention is taking place two days after an assassination attempt at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Daily Show‘s announcement came one day after the shooting.

It was in June that Comedy Central announced plans for Stewart to host live shows after the closing night of the Republic and Democratic National Conventions on Thursday, July 18 from Milwaukee and Thursday, August 22 from Chicago, respectively. The news team—including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt—was to share hosting duties throughout both conventions as part of the show’s on-the-ground election coverage, Indecision 2024. The Daily Show was going to be the only late-night show taping a full week of shows from the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee for the week of July 15.