TV’s number one crime-solving nun is back in action—and will be celebrating the holidays this winter.

Filming has started, in and around the Cotswolds, on the fourth series of the BBC Studios drama Sister Boniface Mysteries, created by Jude Tindall. It will air next year on BritBox International and on UKTV’s U&Drama in the UK. It has also been announced that the show will return for another feature-length Christmas special this December, written by Tindall and directed by Paul Gibson. See photos of Lorna Watson, who plays Sister Boniface, on the set and in the Christmas special above and below.

“It’s brilliant to be back with the gang for series four,” said Watson in a statement. “I feel very lucky to be part of such a lovely show and can’t wait to get cracking, solving crime in the Cotswolds sunshine.”

In addition to Watson as the Vespa driving, crime-solving, Catholic nun, also returning are Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie, Jerry Iwu as DS Felix Livingstone, and Ami Metcalf as WPC Peggy Button. The Series 4 guest cast includes Les Dennis, Katherine Kingsley, Martyn Ellis, Mina Anwar, Ed Birch, and Daniel Laurie.

The Christmas special features the Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) pantomime. This year it’s Cinderella and with the appointment of a celebrity director the pressure is on to deliver their biggest and best performance yet. Rehearsals begin, but soon cast members start dropping like flies. Can Sister Boniface catch the killer before they strike again? Will GSADS give the public the festive theatrical treat they deserve? And, most importantly, can Sam and Felix pull off a polka in a pantomime horse?

Also coming up in the series, a bucking bronco goes haywire on the set of a game show, a killer scarecrow stalks the streets of Great Slaughter, the Scottish invade, a femme fatale drops to her death in a stunt gone wrong, and CC Lowsley (Robert Dawes) has arranged some team building. Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Adrian (Carolyn Pickles) is keeping a secret, and it could tear the Sisters lives apart.

“I’m thrilled that TV’s favourite forensic nun is returning for a fourth series. The alchemy created by Jude, Lorna and our wonderful cast and Midlands crew continues to delight viewers worldwide,” Neil Irvine, Executive Producer at BBC Studios said. “This series sees a serial killer on the loose at the Christmas Pantomime and a threat to the convent itself. I can’t wait for the audience to find out if this is the end for St Vincent’s…”

Sister Boniface Mysteries is made by BBC Studios Drama Productions as a co-production for BritBox International and UKTV. The script producer is Dawn Coulson-Beckett. Executive producers are Neil Irvine for BBC Studios, Stephen Nye and Robert Schildhouse for BritBox International, and Claire Hookway for UKTV.