Mike Mizanin, better known as The Miz, was not made to last a year in WWE, Let alone 20. He came from MTV’s The Real World and had an innate ability to get under people’s skins. A heat magnet. Veterans in the locker room viewed him as a reality star just looking to extend his 15 minutes of fame. They couldn’t have been more wrong. Detractors found out this lifelong pro wrestling fan brought an unwavering drive and work ethic, which translated into success.

Miz has built a Hall of Fame caliber career paved with championship gold and even a main event victory over John Cena at WrestleMania. The all-around entertainer earned the respect of his peers and fans in the process, so much so that those outside the business took notice. The 43-year-old has hosted shows, been on Dancing with the Stars, starred in his own reality show alongside his family including his wife Maryse, and headlined movies within The Marine franchise.

His journey from the loudmouth with big dreams from Parma, Ohio to legend is told through A&E’s latest Biography: WWE Legends doc. Ahead of the premiere, Miz opens up about what he overcame to reach the top of WWE.

What is it like for you to finally be getting those proverbial flowers through the release of this Biography?

The Miz: Is this my flowers? If it is, I’m very thankful for it. When I was first asked to do this documentary, I was like, “Man, I can’t believe they want to do a documentary on me.” I’d done one before, and I couldn’t believe they wanted to do that one, too. I thought about how they would make this one different. They were not only able to make it different but man, did they exceed my expectations in all facets. From moments I forgot about to moments that are still near and dear to my heart to moments where I literally lost it. Sometimes I get very angry. To be able to talk about what I was feeling and things people really remember, they dove into my story… It’s a long story, but it’s pretty incredible. And it’s my life, so it’s cool.

What did you take from those who sat down and spoke about you for the doc?

It meant a lot to have those people sit down for interviews. I’ve done a bunch of those and know the time it takes. I know the schedules that our superstars have. For them to sit down and talk about my career, it meant a lot. When John Cena says, “He is not just one of the most underrated. He is the most underrated WWE superstar of all time.” That means a lot. John Cena is one of the biggest movie stars out there. He is Peacemaker. He doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands, but he made time for my documentary. He is like that. He has always made time.

Whether it’s me asking, “What do you think about this match? What could I have done better? How do you set yourself apart from others?” not only does he have an answer, but an answer that just blows your mind. It’s cool to have him sit down and talk about me. It’s cool to see my childhood friends. Justin, I’ve known since kindergarten. My buddy Scotty I’ve known since junior high, so it’s crazy to see them on TV talking about me and getting their perspective. It’s cool to hear my dad, my wife, my family. That’s what sets this doc apart for me.

You mentioned John Cena. What were your thoughts when you heard about his retirement announcement?

It’s crazy, right? Never did I think he would say he would retire, that WrestleMania 41 will be his last WrestleMania. Then he’ll have some matches after. That’s just like John Cena, right? He is like, “I’m not just going to do WrestleMania. I’m going to do all these events.” I think it’s so great for the younger generation who will hopefully get to work with him. I selfishly would like to work with him one more time.

Everyone wants to be John Cena’s last match. Everyone wants to be part of it, especially when you think about what he has done for the business and WWE. Not only in the ring but outside as well. How many Make-A-Wish wishes has he granted? The example he has set for superstars like myself. You need to be the hardest working in the room to be at the top. Now you look at who is at the top. It’s Cody Rhodes, and he is doing his own version of it. He is taking what he was taught by John Cena and taking it to his level.

You look like you’re having so much fun with R-Truth. You’re actually being cheered now.

I’m having a blast. If you had told me I’d be getting cheered two years ago, I would have laughed in your face. I would have told you there was no way because people just loved to hate me. I could never be a babyface or a good guy. Then you get paired with R-Truth, and people can’t help but love R-Truth. If you’re around him, you’re going to get cheered. I’m loving every second because as much as John Cena says I’m the most underrated, I think Truth is very underrated. It is very difficult to be taken seriously as well as being able to joke around and do comedy. I think he does a great job doing that. He can be a champion or a person that makes you laugh. He always creates moments each and every time he is on that screen. He has been doing it longer than everybody else. It’s unbelievable being with him.

We’re in an exciting time in WWE with Triple H at the head of creative. What’s the vibe like there for you?

Triple H is one of the best minds this business has ever seen. The way he is able to not only do what he is doing right now, but he is there as a resource… If I need to know what we are looking for in a match, he would be able to tell me in-depth what he is looking for and how we can get the crowd to gravitate toward the storyline. The energy in the locker room is unbelievable because wrestling has never been so hot. If you look at it, think of all the top stars right now. I love what we’re doing with these PLEs (Premium Live Events) where we’re having five to six matches.

There are longer matches with storylines that have been built and are ready for a PLE. You look at SummerSlam now. It’s at the Cleveland Browns stadium. I don’t know what I’m doing, and it’s in my hometown. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I don’t think we will ever go back to that stadium because they might get a new stadium. This stadium that I have grown up watching the Cleveland Browns games in, I don’t know if I have a match. You look at the storylines right now, and it’s insane how good they are… It’s very tough to get on a PLE now. You have to be on the top of your game. I understand more than anyone because I’ve been here for 20 years.

What I respect about you is that no matter what is going on in your life, you maintain the utmost professionalism. I heard about all these health issues Maryse has endured and you still somehow kept working without anyone realizing what your family was dealing with at home.

My job as a WWE superstar is to entertain an audience that paid money they earned to see a show. It’s my job to give them a moment. If a father and son or mother and daughter come to a show, I help them have that conversation 10 years later where they say, “Remember that time?” We can’t let stuff that is happening at home come out on TV unless it’s for an amazing storyline. This was real. This was something unexpected. Look at Maryse, she looks incredible. She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life, inside and out. How driven she is. How she is with our daughters. Then to hear, yeah, she had borderline tumors. We were like, “What does that mean?” We were told it could turn into cancer. They told us they were very dangerous and had to get them out.

Then she had to get all her reproductive organs out. All these different doctors are telling you all these things. I’m thinking about my wife and what is going on in her head, considering what I’m going through. It’s hard for me. Imagine how she feels. She is so strong. We’re very fortunate that we had really great doctors on our side. We’re not out of it yet. She has to get checkups moving forward to make sure the things we got out aren’t coming back or coming back worse. When the doctor came in and said, “I just saved your life.”…That says a lot. I felt like I was at the hospital every day with her as much as I possibly could.

How is she now?

She is good now. She is in a good state of mind. We’re excited because we have a lot of things coming up in this next year that we can’t talk about too much. You’re probably going to see both of us somewhere very soon. I think people will be very pleased and happy and excited.

With the doc coming out, how does it get you to think about your career moving forward?

Moving forward, I’m always looking to evolve. I’m always looking to be the best I can be, not only myself but the WWE superstars. Whether it’s teaching people in the ring or doing high-level main event caliber matches, I’m for all of it. I’m the ultimate utility player. Whatever WWE needs, I’m there and do it to the best of my ability because I enjoy the job I have. I enjoy being a WWE superstar. There is nothing quite like it. When you can make someone happy or laugh or feel something that they didn’t feel before, it’s pretty great.

