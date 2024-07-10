Joe Biden Sets Second Post-Debate Interview: How to Watch

Amanda Bell
Comments
Joe Biden at the 2024 Debate
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images
As the calls for him to step down from the 2024 presidential race remain relentless, President Joe Biden is planning another clean-up effort on camera. This time, he’ll sit for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt on Monday, July 15.

This interview follows increasing coverage of his debate performance against Donald Trump, as members of the media and even his own party and supporters demand he step down.

Biden previously sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos after the debate, but the talk did little to assuage his party’s concerns.

Here’s what to know about Biden’s second post-debate interview.

How to watch Biden’s interview with Lester Holt

The primetime special will air on NBC on Monday, July 15 at 9/8c. It will also stream on NBC News NOW. Highlights will air on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt and NBCNews.com at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where will Biden’s next interview take place?

The interview will take place and be filmed on Monday, July 15 in Austin, Texas.

 

 

Joe Biden

Lester Holt

