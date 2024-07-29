The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

It’s been 20 years since former New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer became the fifth-season Bachelor. He’s now the host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, among other gigs, but Palmer’s lips are sealed about tonight’s episode. Still, he chatted with us about life as a husband and father, and more.

What prompted you to go on The Bachelor in the first place?

Jesse Palmer: I thought it was going to be an incredible experience. I’ve always been one that likes to say yes to things, to embrace new situations and new environments and to try to make myself as comfortable in those situations as I can. The reality show genre — and dating shows, specifically — were very, very new at the time when I was the Bachelor, and so I really took a leap of faith, butI had a lot of trust in myself.

What’s your ideal day?

It would be to wake up early, probably at 6 o’clock or 6:30. I would walk our dog, Lulu. I would make an espresso and then I would wake up our daughter Ella and would just be spending the day with her and my wife, Emely, and Lulu. At night, having a great meal here at home, capped off by a great glass of wine before getting to bed early.

That is a very different answer than I would have given you 20 years ago or a year ago. But being a dad now, having a family and being able to slow down and appreciate the moments I have with my family has really become the most important thing to me, and those are the things I cherish the most now.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC