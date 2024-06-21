Fans Beg Kevin Costner & Hoda Kotb to Date After Pair Looked ‘Cute’ Together on ‘Today’

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and Today co-host Hoda Kotb are both single, and fans think they’d make a great couple after seeing them together on Thursday’s (June 20) edition of the NBC talk show.

Costner appeared on the Today show to talk with Kotb and her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, about his new Western movie, Horizon: An American Saga, which is set for release on June 28.

During the interview, viewers noticed the chemistry between Costner and Kotb as the pair discussed the actor’s Hollywood career, fatherhood, his experience at the Cannes Film Festival, and his cute dog, Bobby, who stars alongside the Oscar-winner in Horizon.

The show later shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, where Costner showed Kotb and Hager photos of Bobby on his phone. Kotb and Costner are shown getting along and end the video with a friendly hug.

After seeing this clip, fans jumped into the comments to play matchmaker.

“Kevin and Hoda should date! They look cute together,” wrote one commenter.

“Hoda!! Kevin Costner is single. I see a little chemistry there,” added another fan.

Another said, “Hoda single and Kevin single…..”

“My knees would buckle under if he put those sweet hands on me like he did you Hoda you should ask him out,” added another.

“Cmon, Hoda…….just ask him out. It’ll be fun!” encouraged one commenter.

Another wrote, “Hoda and Kevin Costner. Perfect match. He needs a professional woman!! She needs a professional man!!”

Costner, who recently denied rumors that he was dating singer-songwriter Jewel, has been single for about a year after separating from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner. The couple, who were married for 18 years and share three children, finalized their divorce in February 2024.

The Field of Dreams star also shares three adult children with his first wife, Cindy Silva, and one son with former partner, Bridget Rooney.

Kotb, meanwhile, announced her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022 and appears to be still single. The long-time television host adopted two daughters with Schiffman, Haley (7) and Hope (4).

Would Kotb and Costner make a good couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.