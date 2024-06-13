How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Tournament

Golf’s national championship and the year’s third major, the 124th U.S. Open, tees off at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) June 13-16.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark (pictured above) tries to stave off top challengers Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and more of the world’s best.

World No. 1 and 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looks to bounce back after a disappointing turn at the PGA Championship last month, where he was arrested. All charges were later dropped.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team is led by play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks, joined by analyst Brandel Chamblee. John Wood is the lead on-course reporter.

USA Network, NBC and Peacock combine to televise/stream the tournament through Sunday’s final round. All NBC coverage also streams on Peacock.

2024 U.S. Open Golf TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, June 13

First Round: 6:30a/5:30a c, USA Network; 5/4c, Peacock

Friday, June 14

Second Round: 6:30a/5:30a c, Peacock; 1/noon c, NBC & Peacock; 7/6c, Peacock

Saturday, June 15

Third Round: 10a/9a c, USA Network; noon/11a c, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 16

Final Round: 9a/8a c, USA Network; noon/11a c, NBC & Peacock