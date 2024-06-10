‘American Idol’ Contestant Kenedi Anderson Joining Mormon Mission After Quitting Show

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol singer Kenedi Anderson has revealed a big change in her life two years after she sensationally quit the show. She has announced in a TikTok video that she will be heading off on a Mormon mission trip.

Over the course of the video, she reads aloud from her mission letter, accompanied by her brothers Jackson and Jayce Anderson.

“Dear Sister Anderson, you are hereby called to serve as a missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Anderson says. “You have been recommended as one worthy to represent the Lord as a minister of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“Don’t read it ahead,” she interrupts herself, as her brother looks over her shoulder.

The letter outlines the purpose of her mission: to lead others to Jesus Christ and to restore the gospel while serving with her “whole heart, mind, and strength.”

She screams in pure excitement as she nears the end of the letter, revealing her mission location will be in Hawaii Honolulu Mission. The video has since amassed 2.7 million views and 218,000 likes.

“It is anticipated that you will serve for a period of 18 months,” Anderson read. “Our Heavenly Father will reward you for the goodness of your life. Greater blessings and more joy than you have ever experienced await you as you prayerfully serve the Lord in this labor of love among his children.”

Anderson is set to begin her mission on July 15.

In April 2022, Anderson quit Season 20 of American Idol after judge Luke Bryan had declared that she “might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen.” The then-17-year-old took to social media to explain her departure was due to “personal reasons,” citing her departure as “one of the hardest decisions” she’s ever had to make.

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way,” her 2022 post concludes.