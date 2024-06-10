‘Camp Snoopy’ Keeps the Great Outdoors Looking Great — Watch Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

He may be a blockhead, but Charlie Brown is right: We did make a mess of the place…what do we do now?

In Apple TV+’s delightful new Peanuts series, Camp Snoopy, the gang is getting back to nature—and giving it some love—with a warm-weather adventure that only America’s best beagle ever could coordinate. And over the course of 13 rollicking, heartwarming and patently hilarious episodes, the whole bunch of ’em enjoy a summer of canoeing, campfires and camaraderie. There’s even a day of self-care and a new friendship for Sally.

Inspired by several episodes of The Snoopy Show‘s third season (also available on Apple TV+) and the 50th anniversary of the Beagle Scouts May 14, 1974 introduction to the Peanuts comics, the 2-D treat—which features some of the most gorgeously rendered backgrounds—is yet another great addition to the growing collection of Peanuts content on the streamer.

Per the original release: After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and “The Great Outdoors” to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around camp-fires and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer.