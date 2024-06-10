‘Camp Snoopy’ Keeps the Great Outdoors Looking Great — Watch Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
He may be a blockhead, but Charlie Brown is right: We did make a mess of the place…what do we do now?
In Apple TV+’s delightful new Peanuts series, Camp Snoopy, the gang is getting back to nature—and giving it some love—with a warm-weather adventure that only America’s best beagle ever could coordinate. And over the course of 13 rollicking, heartwarming and patently hilarious episodes, the whole bunch of ’em enjoy a summer of canoeing, campfires and camaraderie. There’s even a day of self-care and a new friendship for Sally.
Inspired by several episodes of The Snoopy Show‘s third season (also available on Apple TV+) and the 50th anniversary of the Beagle Scouts May 14, 1974 introduction to the Peanuts comics, the 2-D treat—which features some of the most gorgeously rendered backgrounds—is yet another great addition to the growing collection of Peanuts content on the streamer.
Per the original release: After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and “The Great Outdoors” to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around camp-fires and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer.
As you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the series (above), our elementary-school icons are certainly having a blast, but at quite the cost to the environment. Something which Linus cannot cotton to.
“This beautiful spot isn’t ours,” he points out to his pals. “It’s just a place we found and look what we’ve done to it. We owe it to ourselves and everyone else to leave it as we found it.”
Thankfully, the World Famous Beagle Scout Leader and his troop of Woodstock’s flock are on hand to show them how to do just that! [Fun fact: Peanuts also presented a Camp Snoopy activation at Comic-Con International in San Diego last summer and it was as lit as a campfire!]
Camp Snoopy is produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain. The new series is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is directed by Rob Boutilier. Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Rob Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.
Camp Snoopy, Series premiere, Friday, June 14, Apple TV+