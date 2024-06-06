Alan Scarfe Dies: ‘Seven Days’ & ‘One Life to Live’ Actor Was 77

British-Canadian actor Alan Scarfe, who is best known for his work in Seven Days and Double Impact, has died. The performer was 77 years old.

News of Scarfe’s death has become public months after he died on April 28, 2024. In an announcement from Scarfe’s family, it was revealed that the actor died from colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec. As mentioned, above, he was best known for his role as Dr. Bradley Talmadge on UPN‘s former sci-fi series Seven Days which ran for three seasons between 1998 and 2001.

Originally born in England, Scarfe was raised in Vancouver. Scarfe leaves behind several family members, including his actor son, Jonathan Scarfe who is known for shows like Van Helsing and The 100.

In addition to his role on Seven Days, Scarfe’s television credits were numerous as he featured in titles including the former soap hit One Life to Live, Mysterious Island, Tour of Duty, Andromeda, Stargate: Atlantis, Earthsea, Kingdom Hospital, The Outer Limits, Due South, The Burning Zone, Once a Thief, The Lazarus Man, Star Trek: Voyager, Highlander, Viper, NYPD Blue, SeaQuest 2032, Counterstrike, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Quantum Leap, Reasonable Doubts, DEA, MacGyver, and Columbo among others.

He also appeared in TV films such as A Gift to Last, Will There Really Be a Morning?, Hide and Seek, As Is, Day One, Mimi & Me, Heart of Darkness, Jericho Fever, and Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice.

On the film side of things, Scarfe made a mark with titles like Double Impact, as mentioned above, as well as with Lethal Weapon 3, The Bitter Ash, The Wars, Lock Up, The Bay Boy, Joshua Then and Now, Divided Loyalties, Back in Business, and The Wrong Guy to name a few. In 1985, Scarfe won a Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Sgt. Tom Coldwell in The Bay Boy which also featured Kiefer Sutherland.