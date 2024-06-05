‘Justified’: Walton Goggins Shares Hopes for Revival Return at FX

It’s been a year since Justified made a TV comeback with the revival Justified: City Primeval, and despite praise from fans and critics, there has been no news about another return for Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).

As fans will recall, Boyd resurfaced in the finale episode of the 2023 revival, which hinted at a possible reunion between Raylan and him, but will we ever see it happen? Goggins certainly would like to as the actor opened up with TV Insider on the red carpet at Gotham’s inaugural TV Awards. “Oh yeah, everyone wants to do another lap of Justified,” Goggins said.

But wanting to do more is easier said than done as he added, “It’s just a matter of timing and whether or not FX wants to pick it up.” Still, Goggins isn’t losing hope as he revealed, “I know that in their hearts they want to. So we’ll see.”

For those less familiar with Justified, the original series created for television by Graham Yost ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015 and followed Raylan Givens, a U.S. Marshal plucked from the pages of Elmore Leonard’s novels. Enforcing his own brand of justice, Raylan is described as a strong-willed lawman who is haunted by his past and returns to his hometown to see justice served.

In City Primeval, the story picks up with Raylan having left Kentucky 15 years earlier, as he now lives in Miami. As he balances his life as a U.S. Marshall and a part-time dad to 15-year-old Willa (Vivian Olyphant), Raylan finds himself in Detroit after a chance encounter. While there, he crosses paths with plenty of colorful characters.

As mentioned, above, Boyd, who had been in prison, managed to make an escape during a prison transport paving the way for a possible pursuit by Raylan. In other words, the building blocks for a continuation are there. Would you like to see more of Justified? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Justified and Justified: City Primeval, streaming, Hulu