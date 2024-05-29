‘The View’: Sunny Hostin’s Son Reacts to Sherri Shepherd’s Crush on Him

The View co-host Sunny Hostin often talks about her 21-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin, on TV, but even he was surprised when his mom showed Sherri Shepherd a revealing picture of him in swim trunks.

Sunny and Gabriel recently interviewed each other for Entertainment Tonight‘s “Spilling the E-Tea” series, where the long-time talk show host asked her son what was something she’d done that had embarrassed him the most.

“It’s hard to pick one,” Gabriel quipped. “But probably the picture you decided on [showing] for the Sherri Shepherd Show.”

The incident in question happened on 57-year-old Shepherd’s eponymous daytime talk show earlier this month when Sunny was a guest. During her appearance, Sunny shared a selection of family photos, one of which featured Gabriel in swim trunks by a pool.

“You can’t be showing a single woman pictures like this,” Shepherd joked.

Sunny later made Shepherd a hot topic on The View, where she and her co-hosts talked about the former View panelist’s flirtatious remarks.

“So you’re okay if Sherri calls [Gabriel]?” Whoopi Golberg asked as Sunny covered her face and shook her head.

“You brought that boy over to me on a silver platted,” Shepherd said in response. “He’s 21, he’s old enough to drink. And guess what, I’m thirsty?”

“Somebody get Gabriel’s phone number and tell Gabriel Auntie Sherri is on the phone, and Auntie Sherri needs somebody to come move some stuff around her house,” she added.

In the ET clip, Gabriel, who is currently a senior at Harvard studying psychology with a focus in wellness and business, said he learned about Shepherd’s comments when someone texted him about it.

“I was definitely surprised,” Gabriel said, noting that he watched the video. “I thought it was super funny. She’s a comedian, of course.”

“You said something to me about liking mature women,” Sunny quipped. “You did text that to me.”

Gabriel added that he felt complimented by Shepherd’s remarks, saying he “was flattered and flabbergasted at the same time.”