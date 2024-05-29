Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is a new documentary series that alleges a group of prominent TikTok dancers are in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M Films. In the three-part event, former members open up about their lives within Shekinah Church, led by Robert Shinn, and why they decided to leave.

From the latest on Shinn to updates about the notable figures of the docuseries, scroll down to get your burning questions about docuseries answered.

What is the ‘7M TikTok Cult’?

Shinn is the longtime pastor of Shekinah Church in Los Angeles, California. The church was formed in 1994. He also helped create 7M Films, a Los Angeles-based talent management company he founded in 2021. This company represents notable TikTok dancers like Miranda Derrick and BDash.

However, many claim, including former members and Derrick’s parents, that Shekinah Church is allegedly posing as 7M Films, which the company denies. “It is not true that there is any business affiliation between [7M and Shekinah Church]. The Shekinah Church and 7M are run and operated separate and apart from each other,” a 2022 statement from 7M read.

The documentary shows, through videos of Shinn’s sermons, that he instructed members of Shekinah to “die to” their families, which meant cutting off contact. Dancer Aubrey Fisher, a former 7M and Shekinah member, explained he had to give upwards of 60 to 70% of his income to Shinn and the church before taxes, including a 10% “man of God” fee. Shinn refers to himself as the “man of God.”

Where is Robert Shinn now?

Shinn remains the co-owner and CEO of 7M Films and pastor at Shekinah Church. He is still married to Hannah Shinn. He did not respond to requests for comment regarding the Netflix documentary series.

Shocking allegations have been made against Shinn, including accusations of sexual assault. Melanie Goldman, a former Shekinah member, recalled a moment when “half a dozen girls” ran into the church “screaming at the top of their lungs” and accused Shinn of sexual assault.

Melanie claimed that Shinn was “soliciting sexual favors” from different women because he was “promising the position of his wife.” However, he had already taken a wife: Hannah Shinn. Notably, the spokesperson for the women who accused Shinn of sexual assault was Catherine, Shinn’s own sister.

Where is Miranda Wilking today?

Miranda Derrick (née Wilking), who married fellow 7M and Shekinah member James Derrick [BDash], has become one of the more prominent dancers represented by 7M. Derrick’s sister, Melanie, and parents, Kelly and Dean, have spent years attempting to stay in contact with her. For a period of time, Derrick had cut off almost all communication with her family.

Her parents have filed complaints with the LAPD, FBI, IRS, and Attorney General regarding Shekinah Church. The Wilking family continues to have contact with her with the “understanding they will not bring up Robert or Shekinah Church.”

In the documentary series, Melanie opened up about how she wouldn’t have her sister serve as her maid of honor on her wedding day. The Derricks attended Melanie’s wedding to NFL star Austin Ekeler in Las Vegas on May 25.

What happened to Priscylla and Melanie Lee?

Sisters Priscylla and Melanie Lee were longtime members of Shekinah Church. When Shinn attempted to get Melanie to become his mistress, that’s when she decided to leave Shekinah. Melanie tried to get Priscylla to come with her, but she refused at the time. Priscylla claimed that Shinn told her she was the “only one that can save your sister from going to hell.”

Priscylla began a sexual relationship with Shinn, which she “hated.” She began to get physically ill. “He would make me believe that spending time with him was purifying me so the evil was coming out of my body physically,” Priscylla said. She lived “like that for 10 years” before leaving.

Priscylla admitted that she struggled to make sense of the 20 years she’d spent in Shekinah Church. “I wish I could have a baby, like be pregnant,” she said in the doc. She later added, “I lost the best years of my life so Robert could enjoy his.”

Today, Priscylla has moved out of Los Angeles to concentrate on her “healing journey.” Melanie is married and has a daughter.

The sisters have been at the forefront of bringing a lawsuit against Shinn. When Shinn found out that Priscylla and other former members planned to sue him, he sued Priscylla first. Priscylla and her sister had friends serve Shinn with a lawsuit in the documentary. “I want Robert to lose every dollar he has, down to the penny,” Priscylla declared.

