Final Bow for ‘Good Doctor,’ Season Finale Flurry (‘Voice,’ ‘Will Trent,’ ‘FBI’ Shows), the Lollapalooza Story

ABC’s The Good Doctor ends its seven-season run on a bittersweet note. The last Tuesday of the official broadcast TV season includes an all-star The Voice finale, plus season finales of CBS’s FBI troika and on ABC, Will Trent and The Rookie. A music documentary tracks the rise of the Lollapalooza music festival.

The Good Doctor

Series Finale 10/9c

Bittersweet barely begins to describe the series finale of TV’s most emotional medical drama, hurtling off the air after a shortened (by industry strikes) seventh and final season. Autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy (the excellent Freddie Highmore) spends much of this eventful hour straining his genius brain to solve two emotionally potent cases: beloved former colleague Claire Brown’s (Antonia Thomas) complications from breast cancer, and his mentor Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) recent recurrence of terminal brain cancer. The series has depicted Shawn’s coming of age through responsibility and romance, culminating in marriage and fatherhood, but like the show’s viewers, he’ll have to learn what it means to say goodbye and move on.

The Voice

Season Finale 8/7c

One of the five finalists will be named the Season 25 winner, but as usual, the two-hour finale is more of a music spectacular with an all-star array of guest performances, including a 25th-season milestone celebration that features special appearances by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani. The current coaches (Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper) will perform duets with their discoveries, and the roster also includes numbers from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Muni Long and Season 23 Voice champ Gina Miles.

FBI

Season Finale 8/7c

The sixth season of the franchise mothership closes with the team going after the Somalian terrorist group responsible for the death earlier this season of Agent Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin). Followed by the Season 3 finale of FBI: International (9/8c), where the Fly Team heads to Oslo after learning that two Norwegians are being held as prisoners in Russia; and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), wrapping its third season with the Fugitive Task Force on the hunt for a perp threatening Manhattan with a dirty bomb.

Will Trent

Season Finale 8/7c

A game-changing Season 2 finale puts GBI Agent Will (Ramón Rodríguez) at odds with recuperating APD detective Angie (Erika Christensen) after she discovers a personal connection to his case involving a serial killer of sex offenders. Maybe it’s not the best time for Angie to be crossing the line when GBI boss Amanda (Sonja Sohn) presents her with a tempting offer. Followed by the Season 6 finale of The Rookie (10/9c), which sends Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) to Argentina in pursuit of a crooked shrink and lawyer, while his bride’s ex (Steve Kazee) gets involved in a prison break closer to home.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza

Documentary Premiere

A three-part music docuseries tracks the rise, fall and rebirth of the Lollapalooza music festival, initially conceived in 1991 by Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell as a farewell tour for the band. What began as a fringe showcase for the hard-rock underground eventually ballooned into a global phenomenon, and Ferrell has plenty to say about that.

Dune: Part Two

Streaming Premiere

No doubt it looked better in IMAX, but Denis Villeneuve’s lavish sequel to the hit adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic is now available for streaming, minus the weird popcorn buckets. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, uniting with the Fremen and the alluring Chani (Zendaya) as he seeks revenge on House Harkonnen. Watch out for those sandworms, unless you can figure out how to ride them.

