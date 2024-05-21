“Hockey players don’t make excuses.” That’s how the trailer for Season 3 of Letterkenny‘s Sudbury-based spinoff Shoresy starts off (check out our exclusive early look, above). And this third outing will really test that theory for the men’s Senior AAA hockey team, the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs, as they compete in the National Senior Tournament.

The quick-thinking Hulu comedy is led by series creator Jared Keeso as the foul-mouthed hockey captain and “dirtiest player of all time,” Shoresy. Over the past two seasons, we’ve seen a lot of growth from the original Letterkenny character who wasn’t shown onscreen — except for his ankles poking out from underneath the doors a bathroom stall while he waxed poetic about *insert nasty and rude thing here*.

Now, Shoresy’s diverse foster family, his desire to settle down with one particular lady and his demand that all his players always call their parents has rounded out the otherwise rough and tough goon. And Season 3 is about to push him — and the team — to their limits.

Also back for the action: Owner and General Manager of the Bulldogs Nat (The 100‘s Tasya Teles), her ride-or-dies Ziigwan (Blair Lamora) and Miigwan (Keilani Rose), as well as players Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat), Dolo (Jonathan-Ismael Diaby), Hitch (former NHL player Terry Ryan), JJ Frankie JJ (Max Bouffard), Goody (MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen) and goalie Michaels (Ryan McDonell). And of course, rounding out the core group: Jim, Jim and Jim (played by Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, ex-Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan, respectively).

Expect to see lots and lots of fights, both on the ice, and even in the stadium, as things get heated, as well as Keeso’s signature quippy jokes and ongoing gags. And probably some unbelievable sticks.

Check out the 40 second exclusive trailer above.

Shoresy, Season 3, Friday, June 21, Hulu