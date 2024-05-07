‘Young & Restless’: Is Psycho Patty Williams Headed Back to Genoa City?

Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

No character truly stays gone forever in soap operas, and that might well be the case for the infamous Young and the Restless villain Patty Williams, who fans think could be returning to Genoa City.

As reported by Soaps.com, long-time viewers who watched Monday’s (May 6) episode will have heard a reference that hinted at Patty’s potential return. It happened while Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discussed the recent trauma their daughter Summer (Allison Lanier) had suffered at the hands of Jordan (Colleen Zenk), which reminded them of another shocking incident from their past.

The couple referred to a “madwoman’s kiss,” which was a callback to 2009 when Paul Williams’ (Doug Davidson) sister, Patty, purposefully ate peanut butter and then kissed Summer on the lips, sending her into anaphylactic shock. She then convinced people Phyllis was the one responsible in hopes of recapturing Nick’s attention.

While this could have been a throwaway memory, the show has a history of bringing back iconic characters, including ones believed to have been long-time dead. As mentioned by Soaps.com, before Jordan was running rampant over Genoa City, Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) returned from beyond the grave to terrorize Sharon’s (Sharon Case) family.

Unlike Cameron, who was believed to have been dead, Patty is presumably alive and still residing at Fairview Psychiatric Hospital, which is where fans last saw her in 2016.

Patty was last portrayed by Stacy Haiduk, who currently stars as Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives. If the character is set to be reprised, Haiduk could still technically take on the role in a guest stint, seeing as both soaps operate under the Sony Pictures Television umbrella.

However, if the role is intended to be permanent, another actress could take on the part. Several actresses have portrayed Patty over the years, including Tammy Taylor (1980), Lilibet Stern (1980–1983), Andrea Evans (1983–1984), and Tammy Barr (2009 flashbacks).

How Patty might be reintroduced remains to be seen. She has a history with many Genoa City residents, including the Newmans, who have been the target of Jordan’s recent torment. Could she end up working with Jordan in a villain super team? It wouldn’t be the first time she’s teamed up with an evil mastermind, having previously joined forces with Ian Ward (Ray Wise).

Would you like to see Patty back on The Young and the Restless? And how would you reintroduce her? Let us know in the comments section below.