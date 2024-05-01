Dwayne Johnson Accused of Unprofessional Behavior & Showing Up Hours Late on Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might play a heel (bad guy) on WWE television, but it seems his real-life behavior has also made him a villain on the set of his various film and TV projects.

In a new report from The Wrap, several insiders claimed Johnson is partly responsible for causing major delays and production issues with the upcoming Prime Video holiday movie Red One, which also stars Captain America actor Chris Evans.

The report notes how Johnson was regularly late to set, allegedly sometimes seven to eight hours late per day and other times missing “several entire days of production.”

Others claimed the pro-wrestler’s unprofessionalism caused the film’s budget to balloon to over $250 million.

“The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late,” one Red One insider told the publication.

“It was a f****** disaster,” said another source, while one noted, “Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f***.”

Other sources who worked with Johnson on HBO’s Ballers corroborated the claims.

“They rent a location they can shoot as much as they can of other actors while they wait for him to decide if he’s coming to set,” a producer who visited the Ballers set claimed.

Another former production assistant on the HBO sports comedy-drama said Johnson was “regularly three to four hours late to set. Keeping 100+ crew members waiting for no reason.”

A spokesperson for Amazon denied the claims, defending Johnson and his Seven Bucks production company.

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One—a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season,” the spokesperson told The Wrap. “Our testing has been very strong… and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”

The report also noted how Johnson allegedly pees in bottles on set when he doesn’t have time to go to the bathroom.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” one insider claimed. “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

Another source claimed Johnson was three hours late ahead of his main event match at WrestleMania 40 last month. He also showed up two hours behind schedule at a WWE fan event in Philadelphia, drawing boos from the fans in attendance.

Chris Legentil, WWE’s executive vice president for talent relations and head of communications, denied that Johnson was late for WrestleMania. “Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run,” he stated.

The report also noted how Johnson’s tardiness led to confrontations with his co-stars, most famously Vin Diesel, who starred alongside Johnson in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

“Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keeps showing up late for production,” an insider previously told People. “Sometimes he doesn’t show up at all, and he’s delaying the production.”

There were also reports of a falling out with Ryan Reynolds on the set of the Netflix film Red Notice in 2020. It was claimed that the actors got into a “huge fight” after Reynolds was infuriated after being left waiting five hours for Johnson to turn up on set.

Johnson has yet to make a public statement on the report.

Red One is scheduled to be released in November 2024.