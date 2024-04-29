‘American Idol’: Who Got the Judge’s Save to Round Out the Top 7? (RECAP)

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

Less than 24 hours after Sunday’s shocking results, the American Idol competition moved forward with the “Judge’s Song Contest.” Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gave the Top 8 their picks on what they should sing on the April 29 episode. In between the solo performances, the hopefuls also teamed up on some of the judge’s biggest hits.

Ryan Seacrest announced the two were in danger based on America’s vote. The judge who won the contest was given a save to round out the Top 7. The evening also saw an emotional tribute to 2005 Idol alum Mandisa, who recently passed away unexpectedly earlier this month at age 47. Colton Dixon, Melinda Doolittle, and Danny Gokey sang “Shackles (Praise You)” by Mary Mary as a tribute to their friend.

Read on to see who was sent packing, who got saved, and which judge stood victorious.

Will Moseley

The 23-year-old put his own spin on “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash. Will thought Lionel chose the song, and he was correct. This put the Hall of Famer on the board. Lionel felt he killed it. Katy called it his best performance yet. Luke could see him trending up and getting better and better.

Kaibrienne “KB” Richins

The 20-year-old loved all the song choices. However, it was “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo that caught her eye because the lyrics got her thinking about a past breakup. She thought Luke chose the song. It was Katy. She thought the performance was amazing and heartfelt. Luke felt he witnessed a real moment and that the song spoke to her. Lionel could tell she was speaking from the heart.

McKenna Faith Breinholt

The 25-year-old decided upon “Everywhere I Go” by Lissie because it sparked emotions and got her thinking of her birth mom Amy. The song gave her chills. She dedicated the performance to her birth family in the audience. McKenna went with Lionel choosing the song and was wrong. It was Katy. She said her voice allows people to feel and heal. Luke complimented her ability to bring people in through the performance. Lionel said you could hear a pin drop when she performs.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old chose “Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson because he’s his favorite artist and biggest inspiration as a songwriter. He decided to go without the signature guitar. Jack thought Lionel chose the song, but again, it was Katy. She got emotional, saying he was fully realized. Luke added he was winning in so many ways and created a magical moment. Lionel agreed, seeing an artist coming out with a career.

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old went with “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. It took her back to a time in her life when she was just going through the motions and not living. Abi thought Katy chose the song, it was Luke. This put Luke on the board! Luke thought she took it to another level. Lionel said she was so professional and on it. Katy thought it was the best performance of the night.

Julia Gagnon

The 22-year-old was drawn to “Over The Rainbow,” done by Julie Garland and Eva Cassidy, because it was one of her grandmother’s favorite songs. She saw the song as a risk, taking on such a classic. Julia thought Katy picked the song, but Luke scored again. Luke said there is no song she can’t sing. Lionel was impressed by her vocal range and control. Katy thought it was unconventional and intimate and drew people in.

Triston Harper

The 15-year-old chose “Sand In My Boots” by Morgan Wallen. It made him think about how he felt missing his girlfriend when he was in Hawaii. Triston thought Luke picked the song, but it was Lionel. The judge called him a world-class storyteller. Katy felt he sounded great. Luke agreed, watching him come out of his shell.

Emmy Russell

The 25-year-old initially felt immense sadness when she saw her late grandmother Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as a choice. She saw doing the song as a way of hugging her. The Nashville singer-songwriter recalled the legend closing shows with the song, which Emmy did ont his night. Someone pass the tissues. Emmy chose Katy correctly. Katy insisted that she didn’t choose the song because Emmy is Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter. She said, “It was because you are Emmy Russell and can do anything as Emmy Russell.” Luke and Lionel couldn’t add anything else to that one.

Emmy Russell & Jack Blocker

The two took on Lionel’s iconic “Hello.” Lionel beamed with pride hearing their rendition and called them a brilliant combination.

Will Moseley & Triston Harper

This country duo performed Luke’s “What Makes You Country.” Luke thought they did a great job and enjoyed watching them have fun with it.

Julia Gagnon, Kaibrienne “KB” Richins, Abi Carter & McKenna Faith Breinholt (Katy’s Ladies)

The ladies brought out a rendition of Katy’s “Wide Awake.” Katy was touched by how they coordinated and collaborated. She liked the girl power.

The Results

Katy ended up winning the “Judge’s Song Contest.” Ryan revealed Kaibrienne “KB” Richins and McKenna Faith Breinholt were in the bottom two. Katy decided to save McKenna, which meant it was the end of the road for KB. The Top 7 will be mentored by Ciara during the May 5 episode as the singers perform dance songs and hits by Adele. Meghan Trainor also takes the stage as America votes for the Top 5. It was also announced that the popular “Disney Night” takes place during the May 12 episode

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC