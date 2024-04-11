[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from Romancing Mister Bridgerton.]

Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) has been reporting all of the Ton drama since the Netflix series debuted in 2020. From quarrels to longing glances to juicy gossip, Lady Whistledown’s quill has been ready to write it all down every social season. But will that continue after Bridgerton Season 3?

Viewers have been aware that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is the person behind Lady Whistledown since the big reveal at the end of Season 1. Eloise (Claudia Jessie) learned the truth the following season, causing an intense rift between the best friends.

Season 3 is based on Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, and follows Penelope and Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story. Since Penelope is taking center stage, Lady Whistledown is going to be a major focal point in the book and the show.

What does the book tell us about Lady Whistledown?

In the book, Lady Danbury offers a reward to anyone who can unmask Lady Whistledown. Needing money, Cressida falsely claims that she’s behind the pen. This infuriates Penelope, who has been a victim of Cressida’s harsh words for years.

Colin initially believes that Eloise is Lady Whistledown, but he does find out that Penelope is the author after following her as she drops off her last edition. He confronts her about it, and she’s forced to explain everything. This leads to the very steamy carriage scene that book readers know and love.

At Penelope and Colin’s engagement party, a new Lady Whistledown column arrives. The latest edition publicly bashes Cressida for claiming she’s Lady Whistledown. While Colin is upset, Penelope stresses to him that she has to protect what she’s created. She doesn’t want anyone taking credit for her hard work. Penelope is convinced that Colin is ashamed of her being Lady Whistledown, but he later reveals that he’s jealous of what Penelope’s accomplished. Penelope urges Colin to publish his travel writings.

Towards the end of the book, Cressida figures out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown and attempts to blackmail her. Colin protects his now-wife and rallies the Bridgertons to help him take down Cressida. Romancing Mister Bridgerton ends with Colin revealing to the entire Ton that Penelope is Lady Whistledown.

What does this mean for Lady Whistledown in future seasons of Bridgerton?

After Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Lady Whistledown does not appear in any more Bridgerton books focusing on the love stories of the Bridgerton siblings.

If Season 3 follows the book, it would be difficult for Penelope to still be Lady Whistledown in future seasons of the show. The series could very easily go a different route for Lady Whistledown and keep Penelope’s public reveal until a later season. Penelope could pass the quill on to someone else, or the Bridgertons could help her keep it a secret.

Because let’s be honest; are they really going to get rid of Dame Julie Andrews? Her voice has become synonymous with the Netflix series. After Season 3, the series could shift Lady Whistledown’s role and make her more of an omnipresent narrator to continue pushing the plot along.

It’s hard to imagine Bridgerton without Lady Whistledown. The show has already changed things up from the books by telling Penelope and Colin’s story after the second season focused on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley). Book readers are well aware that Benedict’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman, is the third book in the series. So what’s the harm in keeping Lady Whistledown around a little while longer? (If Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) story is next, technically, Lady Whistledown is in his book.)

Lady Whistledown’s future will be revealed in due time. Do you think Lady Whistledown will stick around after Season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix