Chucky is back, and this time, he’s not holding back—which is just one of the reasons why this show remains one of the smartest, most savage horror shows on TV.

After a less-than-acceptable break, Part 2 of the Syfy horror hit’s third season is finally dropping and so are the bodies. When we last saw the Good Guys bad guy, who was hanging out in the White House while posing as the plaything of the President’s son (Callum Vinson), he was rapidly aging thanks to a religious infection. Still, that is not stopping the lil’ monster from wreaking havoc, one victim at a time. And according to the cast, meeting one’s maker at the hands of a plastic ginger in overalls is a sign of showrunner and creator Don Mancini‘s affection.

“Don, when he really, really likes somebody, the more he likes them, the better kill he gives them,” explains Jennifer Tilly, who stars as the human version of Chucky’s possessed-doll ex, Tiffany Valentine, in the video interview above. “And the kills this year were very spectacular.”

So, too, has the character development of the show’s central trio of New Jersey teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), beau Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and their bestie Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Having endured three seasons of being stalked, stabbed, and sadistically toyed with by Chucky, the kids are not 100 percent alright and the show doesn’t ignore that fact.

“I think definitely,” agrees Lind, whose character at one point turned to drugs to handle the trauma. “It’s really interesting because you get to see…these storylines of these kids [with] killer dolls around them and so much going on. But then there’s the realism that we’re actually just teenagers, too. And it kind of grounds the storylines.” In the back half of Season 3, while hunting down Lexy’s missing sister, her buds will also enter some very adult situations that will ring entirely authentic for some fans who’ve been in their shoes.

As for the adults, well, we’re all on Death Watch 2024 for Devon Sawa‘s President James Collins, who jokes that “I’m just trying to stay alive.” Which is quite the feat given how the Final Destination alum has played different roles in each season and been killed off in increasingly graphic ways. If what Tilly says is true, Mancini must love the guy.

“That’s how I [get by],” laughs Sawa. “He just really likes me!”

Chucky, Mid-season Premiere, Wednesday, April 10, 10/9c, Syfy