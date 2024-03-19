Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview with the Vampire Newsletter:

Interview With the Vampire just dropped the best trailer you’ll see all season.

Cut by series creator Rolin Jones, the three-minute Interview With the Vampire Season 2 trailer shows passionate moments between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Armand (Assad Zaman) as their relationship develops, but underscoring it all is Lestat’s (Sam Reid) haunting presence and flashbacks to his time before Louis, a time when he met Armand and seemingly had an intimate relationship, and a building intensity of the Dubai interview in 2022.

As if that weren’t enough, the trailer also reveals flashbacks to young Daniel Molloy’s (Luke Brandon Field) original interview with Louis in San Francisco in 1973. “You don’t understand the meaning of your own story!” the young journalist yells, directly referencing a line from Anne Rice‘s original novel of the same name. It also reveals Succession‘s Justin Kirk speaking to present-day Daniel (Eric Bogosian) in a mystery role.

Everyone is trying to move on from Lestat in the trailer, but his memory keeps popping up everywhere. While Louis and Lestat have tense and violent moments in the trailer, Armand’s moments with the presumed-dead vampire are the most telling. Flashbacks to a different century show Lestat drinking blood from Armand’s wrist, a deeply intimate act when carried out between fellow vampires. In another moment, Armand says you can’t script “a hurricane” like Lestat as flashes to a packed theater appear. Later on, Armand and Lestat lean in for a kiss.

In a fight with Louis, Armand snaps about his lover’s ex. “Lestat, Lestat, Lestat, Lestat,” the visibly annoyed ancient vampire says.

Other vampires are livid as well. Claudia (Delainey Hayles) screams at Louis for making Armand his companion, choosing another relationship over her. Santiago (Ben Daniels) seems to hate staging horror plays in order to feed at the Théâtres des Vampires. And things come literally crashing down on Daniel in the Dubai interview. We couldn’t be more anxious to see this series return on Sunday, May 12 on AMC.

Here’s the logline for Season 2: “The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Théâtre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

Interview With the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+