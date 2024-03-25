Fresh off her Oscar nomination, Killers of the Flower Moon and Reservation Dogs star Lily Gladstone is taking on a new role as a cop in Hulu‘s upcoming crime drama Under the Bridge.

The limited series, set to launch on Wednesday, April 17, is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 1997 book about the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Gladstone plays an officer investigating the crime, while Riley Keough, the Emmy-nominated star of Daisy Jones & The Six, portrays Godfrey.

Hulu unveiled the official trailer and poster art for the upcoming series, revealing the dark and hidden world of the young girls accused of murder. The series will reveal startling truths about the unlikely killer as the episodes unfold.

As seen in the trailer, above, secrets about the night Reena didn’t return home abound as Gladstone and Keough try to get to the bottom of the mystery at play. In addition to Gladstone, Keough, and Gupta, the series stars Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and Archie Panjabi.

Based on the late Godfrey’s book, the series was adapted for the screen by Quinn Shephard and executive-produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman, Shephard, director Geeta Patel, Tara Duncan, Keough, and Gina Gammell. Godfrey is also credited as an executive producer as she helped Shephard adapt the script for the screen prior to her death in 2022.

Stay tuned for more on the series as we approach Under the Bridge‘s debut on Hulu and, in the meantime, check out the intriguing new trailer, above. Let us know if you’ll be watching in the comments section, below.

Under the Bridge, Series Premiere Wednesday, April 17, Hulu