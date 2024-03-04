AEW ‘Revolution’: Emotional Sting Bids Farewell to Wrestling After 40 Years

Showtime for the last time.

Pro wrestling fans said farewell to “The Icon” at All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution on March 3. More than 16,000 strong inside the historic Greensboro Coliseum and a worldwide audience witnessed Sting’s curtain call. The dynamic legend in paint called it a career after almost 40 years in a venue where he fought so many historic battles. Perhaps most famous is the 45-minute draw he had against Ric Flair in 1988 at the Clash of the Champions on TBS that jumpstarted an illustrious run.

This time Sting, real name Steve Borden, stepped into the ring one final time teaming up with longtime partner Darby Allin. They successfully defended the AEW world tag team titles against EVP’s Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, The Young Bucks in their Succession era. Ringside saw many dignitaries from Sting’s past there for support including Flair, Lex Luger, Magnum TA, Scotty Riggs, Nikita Koloff, and Diamond Dallas Page. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat even served as a surprise timekeeper.

The 64-year-old put all he had into this standout main event performance, channeling the trademark charisma and showmanship that first captivated fans all these decades ago. Sting’s two sons, Garrett, and Steve Jr., who were beaten down a few weeks prior by the Bucks, got some revenge. They joined Dad dressed in two of his most iconic looks in Surfer Sting and the nWo Wolfpac Sting. Adding to the nostalgia was the sounds of “Seek and Destroy” by Metallica, which he used toward the end of his WCW tenure.

Allin and Sting went all out for this monumental evening using ladders, tables, and even glass. At one point Allin landed through a pane of glass from atop a ladder. A scary scene for sure, but the bloody daredevil ended up getting up to lend a hand to Sting. Flair and Steamboat also tried to help until The Bucks took them out with a barrage of superkicks. Sting somehow found the strength to come back and score the win. He finishes up undefeated in AEW and teaming with Allin.

An emotional Sting celebrated the victory as confetti rained down. There was also a warm embrace between Dad and his sons. The AEW roster clapped in respect and admiration at the entranceway. During the media scrum following the show owner Tony Khan referred to Sting as having the greatest sendoff. Sting called it a Top 3 match in his career. Despite not wrestling again, he did say he was open to being around in some capacity. As for the AEW tag titles, Khan revealed they would be vacated with a tournament to take place in the coming weeks to crown new champions.

Sting really caught fire for Jim Crockett Promotions and the NWA toward the end of the 1980s into the biggest years of the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling. He was the company’s franchise player, standing tall against the New World Order and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan.

After WCW’s closure in 2001, he continued his career in TNA followed by a less than thrilling run in WWE. Recovering from injury and maybe even a little self-doubt, he emerged on December 2, 2020, becoming the talk of the wrestling world again with his surprising debut in AEW.

Since then Sting has proven age was just a number and that he could still embrace the times against some of the top young talent. And so Sting rides off into the proverbial sunset, head held high knowing he got to go out on his own terms.

What did you think of Sting’s final match? Let us know in the comments.