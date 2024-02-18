Linda Hamilton Says Joining ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 ‘Ruined the Show for Me’

Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Linda Hamilton has jumped into Hawkins, Indiana, for the highly-anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix‘s Stranger Things, she will not be tuning in to watch as her castmates venture into the Upside Down one last time.

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it,” Hamilton tells Us Weekly. “So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

Hamilton continues, “When you buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So, I think it ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I’m in something. It would completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching [Season 5].”

The specifics about Hamilton’s character in this Dungeons and Dragons-themed show have been kept closely under wraps, with showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer not wanting to give anything away.

“I Zoomed [creators] Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character, but not of the story,” Hamilton explains. “They have to be very careful with their story. So I still don’t know how it ends. It takes a lot of discipline not to know where it will go, but that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know.”

Although she will not be watching it, the Terminator actress is “thrilled to be a part” of the show. Production for the final season began on January 8, with an official Stranger Things Instagram post showing the entire cast on the first day. But even though production is well underway, there is no set date for when the finale will air on Netflix.