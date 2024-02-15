‘Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord Says ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans ‘Will Be Satisfied’ With Season 7

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 1, “A Weiner Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree.”]

The Coopers are back as Young Sheldon kicked off its seventh and final season on CBS. Set in the wake of last season’s tornado, the Texas-based family was left in shambles as they tried to rein in the chaos of their situation while Mary (Zoe Perry) and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) are abroad in Germany.

Stepping up to the plate is Missy, who “runs such a tight ship,” in her temporary matriarchal role teases star Raegan Revord. “She really starts to control the household and it was so much fun to film.” The performer enjoys the early episodes of Season 7, noting that you get to see “the part of the Cooper family that’s in Texas bond because of close proximity.”

After Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) house was destroyed in the tornado last season, she joins the fray at home with Missy that also includes George Sr. (Lance Barber), Georgie (Montana Jordan), Mandy (Emily Osment), and baby CeeCee. To keep everything under control, Revord’s Missy gets to be a little bossy, a dynamic she particularly enjoys playing with onscreen dad Barber.

“When I first read the script, I called Lance and I was like, ‘So you read the first script?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ And I said, ‘So I get to boss you around,'” Revord recalls upon reading the premiere episode script.”It’s always so much fun whenever I get to play mad at him,” Revord reveals, “not because I’m mad at him in real life, but because I’ll end up just glaring at him and scaring him any chance I can.”

Ultimately, Revord says without Mary and Sheldon around, “Missy really feels like she has to be the parent because George doesn’t know how to do the laundry or make breakfast with Mary gone. She’s kind of having to fill in. And I think with having the house so crowded, it was so much fun to film.”

While it’s all fun and games right now, the question of whether or not viewers will see George Sr.’s death happen sooner than later is something Revord couldn’t confirm, but she did offer some Big Bang Theory morsels. “I mean, I think The Big Bang Theory fans will be super satisfied with the season.”

Although she hasn’t seen all of the scripts for the season, Revord shares, “What I’ve read, I think there’ll be some really good Big Bang Theory Easter eggs and some questions will be answered that people have been asking. And knowing our writers who are so talented, they’re going to wrap it up well.”

That doesn’t make the impending goodbye any easier though as Revord calls her return to work for Season 7 “Very bittersweet. I mean, we were all devastated when we heard the news, of course. And after double strikes and being out of work for like eight months, everyone was just so excited to get back to it and see everyone.”

Despite the ending to come, the 16-year-old is already setting her sights on the future with her upcoming book Rules for Fake Girlfriends, which is slated to arrive in the fall of 2025. Until then, catch her as she continues playing Missy in the seventh and final season of Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon, Season 7, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS