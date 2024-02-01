Alison Sweeney to Reunite With Victor Webster in Hallmark’s Next Hannah Swensen Mystery

Stephanie Sloane
Comments
Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster
Exclusive
Getty Images

Hallmark fave Alison Sweeney will team up again with Victor Webster for her next movie, One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, premiering later this year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sweeney, who serves as the new film’s star, writer, and executive producer, is no stranger to working with Webster, who replaces Cameron Mathison as her mystery-solving costar. In addition to crossing paths on Days of our Lives from 1999-2000, where she played Sami Brady and he portrayed Nicholas Alamain, Sweeney and Webster were paired romantically in Hallmark’s popular Wedding Veil trilogies.

Victor Webster and Alison Sweeney in 'The Wedding Veil Journey'

Vassilis Ikoutas/Hallmark Media

“I’ve always loved working with Victor – from our years in daytime to our work together on The Wedding Veil,” shared Sweeney. “When writing the script and developing this movie, I knew he’d be a great addition to the Hannah Swensen family, and am thrilled that he said yes.” Added Laura Gaines, Director Development, Hallmark Media, “The great chemistry Alison and Victor had in The Wedding Veil trilogies made the decision to bring him into this world an easy one. It will be fun for viewers to see a different side of the legal process as Hannah learns the recipe for a strong case.”

The new installment is based on the novel Apple Turnover Murder by Joanne Fluke, in which Hannah has been asked to teach a baking class at the college in town. When a colleague ends up dead, Hannah begins to put together the puzzle of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder. During the investigation, Hannah meets a different side of law and order when Lake Eden’s prosecuting attorney, Chad Norton (Webster), enters her life.

Other casting news for the fourth movie in the series includes the returns of Gabriel Hogan (Norman), Barbara Niven (Delores), Tess Atkins (Michelle), and Lisa Durupt (Andrea). “I’m really excited for the project I’m filming right now and I’m really excited for the fans,” Sweeney tells TV Insider.

Sweeney previously headlined the Murder, She Baked series, as well as The Chronicle Mysteries for the network. Her next movie for Hallmark, Love & Jane, premieres on February 10.

Alison Sweeney

Victor Webster

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Teaser
1
Ellen Pompeo Returns to Grey Sloan in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Trailer
Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 3
2
‘Chicago Fire’: [Spoiler] Leaves Town—But for How Long? (RECAP)
The Rookie Season 6 Trailer
3
Aaron’s Fate Hangs in the Balance in ‘The Rookie’ Season 6 Trailer
Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD
4
‘Chicago P.D.’: Marina Squerciati on Major Burzek Moment — Why It’ll Work Out This Time
Gloria Reuben attends the Opening Night Of Free Shakespeare In The Park's
5
‘Elsbeth’ Adds Gloria Reuben as Wendell Pierce’s Wife