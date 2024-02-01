Hallmark fave Alison Sweeney will team up again with Victor Webster for her next movie, One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, premiering later this year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sweeney, who serves as the new film’s star, writer, and executive producer, is no stranger to working with Webster, who replaces Cameron Mathison as her mystery-solving costar. In addition to crossing paths on Days of our Lives from 1999-2000, where she played Sami Brady and he portrayed Nicholas Alamain, Sweeney and Webster were paired romantically in Hallmark’s popular Wedding Veil trilogies.

“I’ve always loved working with Victor – from our years in daytime to our work together on The Wedding Veil,” shared Sweeney. “When writing the script and developing this movie, I knew he’d be a great addition to the Hannah Swensen family, and am thrilled that he said yes.” Added Laura Gaines, Director Development, Hallmark Media, “The great chemistry Alison and Victor had in The Wedding Veil trilogies made the decision to bring him into this world an easy one. It will be fun for viewers to see a different side of the legal process as Hannah learns the recipe for a strong case.”

The new installment is based on the novel Apple Turnover Murder by Joanne Fluke, in which Hannah has been asked to teach a baking class at the college in town. When a colleague ends up dead, Hannah begins to put together the puzzle of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder. During the investigation, Hannah meets a different side of law and order when Lake Eden’s prosecuting attorney, Chad Norton (Webster), enters her life.

Other casting news for the fourth movie in the series includes the returns of Gabriel Hogan (Norman), Barbara Niven (Delores), Tess Atkins (Michelle), and Lisa Durupt (Andrea). “I’m really excited for the project I’m filming right now and I’m really excited for the fans,” Sweeney tells TV Insider.

Sweeney previously headlined the Murder, She Baked series, as well as The Chronicle Mysteries for the network. Her next movie for Hallmark, Love & Jane, premieres on February 10.