Netflix has confirmed that the much-anticipated second season of South Korean super-hit Squid Game is returning later this year and has teased fans with a brief first look at the new season.

A series of first-look images tease the triumphant return of the global smash hit, which premiered on September 17, 2021, and became the streamer’s most-watched show of all time with over 1.65 billion hours of viewership.

The new images feature lead character Gi-hun, played by Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae; Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun; Recruiter, played by Gong Yoo; and a brand new character, played by Park Gyu-young.

In addition to the new photos, a brief clip from Season 2 is featured in the streamer’s Next on Netflix video, which premiered this morning, Thursday, February 1.

The scene shows Gi-hun, sporting dyed red hair, receiving a phone call at the airport. “You’re going to regret the decision you made,” the mysterious voice says on the other end of the line. “I will find you,” Gi-hun responds. “No matter what it takes.”

Created by visionary director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who returns to helm the second season, Squid Game Season 1 revolved around a secret contest where 456 players, all of whom are in financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize.

The popularity of the series, including its record viewing figures and multiple awards, resulted in a reality game show spin-off titled Squid Game: The Challenge, which debuted on November 22, 2023.

Details regarding the plot for Season 2 remain under wraps, but the key cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji-an.

Dong-hyuk serves as writer and director, with Kim Ji-yeon on board as executive producer. Firstman Studio produces.

While Season 1 was originally intended as a self-contained story, Dong-hyuk told Variety in 2022, “There are very small loose knots throughout the first season, so to speak, things that I didn’t conclude, and put in little rooms for further expansion.”

He also teased the show will have a bigger budget for its second season due to the popularity of Season 1. “Yes, I believe so,” he said in regards to a budget increase. “I cannot tell you how much, but yes, we’ll have bigger budget and I’ll get paid a little bit more.”

Squid Game, Season 2, TBA, 2024, Netflix