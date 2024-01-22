A Not-so-Golden ‘Bachelor,’ John Walsh and ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Returns to Fox, Hulu Gets ‘Superhot,’ HGTV’s Mountain Battle
Tennis pro Joey (from Season 20) is the new Bachelor looking for love on TV. John Walsh, with son Callahan, enlists viewers’ help to find fugitives when America’s Most Wanted returns to Fox. A Hulu docuseries dives into the spicy world of “chili heads” seeking the next hot thing. Three teams compete to renovate homes in the mountains of Colorado in a new HGTV series.
The Bachelor
After taking a trip down the seniors’ aisle in The Golden Bachelor, the franchise gets back to business with lusty folks in their 20s and early 30s. The single doling out roses (or not) in Season 28: 28-year-old Pennsylvania tennis pro Joey Graziadei, who may or may not be a future candidate for Dancing with the Stars as he meets 32 women who’d love to be swept off their feet. Let the jockeying begin.
America’s Most Wanted
An even more durable reality series returns to its roots when original host John Walsh launches a new season of the true-crime series that debuted back in 1988. With son and child advocate Callahan Walsh at his side, they will once again rally armchair detectives to aid authorities in pursuing fugitives from justice. To date, Most Wanted has helped take down nearly 2,000 criminals, and if you ever watch the local news, you know there’s still work to be done.
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People
As Lucy Ricardo once said about Vitameatavegamin: “It’s so tasty, too!” Or so we’re told, because most people with common sense and normal taste buds probably wouldn’t get within a mile of the toxically overheated chilis and peppers that drive the subjects of this 10-part docuseries. Narrated by Ben Schwartz, Superhot profiles the growers, the competitive chili eaters and the sauce makers who are always on the hunt for the next hot thing.
Battle on the Mountain
The altitude is high, and so are the stakes when three HGTV home experts—Rico León (Rico to the Rescue), Kim Myles (Design Star: Next Gen) and Kim Wolfe (Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?)—lead teams in a competition to renovate similar homes in the mountainside of Breckenridge, Colorado. Working 13,000 feet above sea level, they take on kitchen and dining room upgrades in the opener, with Down Home Fab’s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer as guest judges, rewarding the winning team a $3,000 prize. Then it’s on to the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Ride (8/7c, The CW): If you missed the contemporary Western, starring Nancy Travis as a ranching matriarch, during its one-and-done season on the Hallmark Channel, The CW revives it on a weekly basis.
- Celebrity IOU (8/7c, HGTV): Mayim Bialik (alum of The Big Bang Theory, Call Me Kat and Jeopardy!) gifts her longtime BFF a backyard transformation with the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott, creating an outdoor kitchen and zen studio for writing and yoga.
- TMZ Investigates: Obsessed and Dangerous: Hollywood’s Stalker Crisis (9/8c, Fox): The muckrakers launch a new prime-time series with a report on how superstars try to protect themselves from stalkers, with first-hand accounts from WWE’s Logan Paul and Bristol Palin.
- Death by Fame (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): On a similar theme of fame gone wrong, the true-crime series opens its second season with the tragedy of 16-year-old Tara Correa-McMullen, whose career was just getting started with a recurring role on Judging Amy when she was murdered outside her home in 2005 after getting romantically involved with a gang member.
- The Playboy Murders (10/9c, Investigation Discovery): Bad bunnies who run afoul of the Playboy brand are the subject of a new season of the true-crime series, opening with Sandy Bentley, who with twin sister Mandy were known as Hugh Hefner’s live-in “Bentley Twins” for a time. When she later hooked up with a shady financier who got busted, Sandy was caught trying to hawk some of her ill-gotten gems, a scheme that got her nightclub-doorman boyfriend murdered.
- Judy Justice (streaming on Amazon Freevee): With so much sordid storytelling on display, it’s a relief Judy Sheindlin hasn’t given up her gavel. She’s back for a third season of her streaming follow-up to Judge Judy, launching with three episodes, followed by new episodes each weekday through April 5.