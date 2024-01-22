A Not-so-Golden ‘Bachelor,’ John Walsh and ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Returns to Fox, Hulu Gets ‘Superhot,’ HGTV’s Mountain Battle

Tennis pro Joey (from Season 20) is the new Bachelor looking for love on TV. John Walsh, with son Callahan, enlists viewers’ help to find fugitives when America’s Most Wanted returns to Fox. A Hulu docuseries dives into the spicy world of “chili heads” seeking the next hot thing. Three teams compete to renovate homes in the mountains of Colorado in a new HGTV series.

Disney/Michael Kirchoff

The Bachelor

Season Premiere 8/7c

After taking a trip down the seniors’ aisle in The Golden Bachelor, the franchise gets back to business with lusty folks in their 20s and early 30s. The single doling out roses (or not) in Season 28: 28-year-old Pennsylvania tennis pro Joey Graziadei, who may or may not be a future candidate for Dancing with the Stars as he meets 32 women who’d love to be swept off their feet. Let the jockeying begin.

Michael Becker /FOX

America’s Most Wanted

Season Premiere 9/8c

An even more durable reality series returns to its roots when original host John Walsh launches a new season of the true-crime series that debuted back in 1988. With son and child advocate Callahan Walsh at his side, they will once again rally armchair detectives to aid authorities in pursuing fugitives from justice. To date, Most Wanted has helped take down nearly 2,000 criminals, and if you ever watch the local news, you know there’s still work to be done.

Courtesy of Hulu

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People

Documentary Premiere

As Lucy Ricardo once said about Vitameatavegamin: “It’s so tasty, too!” Or so we’re told, because most people with common sense and normal taste buds probably wouldn’t get within a mile of the toxically overheated chilis and peppers that drive the subjects of this 10-part docuseries. Narrated by Ben Schwartz, Superhot profiles the growers, the competitive chili eaters and the sauce makers who are always on the hunt for the next hot thing.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Battle on the Mountain

Series Premiere 9/8c

The altitude is high, and so are the stakes when three HGTV home experts—Rico León (Rico to the Rescue), Kim Myles (Design Star: Next Gen) and Kim Wolfe (Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?)—lead teams in a competition to renovate similar homes in the mountainside of Breckenridge, Colorado. Working 13,000 feet above sea level, they take on kitchen and dining room upgrades in the opener, with Down Home Fab’s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer as guest judges, rewarding the winning team a $3,000 prize. Then it’s on to the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: