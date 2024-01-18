Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

You might have even more questions than you already did about the newest Law & Order detective, Vincent Ripley, played by Reid Scott, after reading what the actors who play the two characters who will be interacting with him the most, Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Kate Dixon) and Mehcad Brooks (Detective Jalen Shaw).

Ripley is coming in as Shaw’s new partner, following the exit of Jeffrey Donovan (who played Detective Frank Cosgrove). Shaw is “dealing with that in full stride,” Brooks told TV Insider on the red carpet of SVU‘s 25th season celebration. “Reid Scott as an actor is incredible. He’s a perfect choice for this role. He has a sort of a redemptive path that Shaw finds out about a little later, which causes for some amicable conflict if you will, but there’s a wonderful relationship that the two characters have.”

He continued, “Reid and I have talked about this thoroughly, that we want the relationship to be the third character in the precinct. We’re kind of the odd couple, but we both come from improv and there’s a lot more comedy and there’s a lot more commentary and back and forth and a lot of tit for tat. So it’s already a beautiful friendship and it’s going to grow into being a very fruitful part of the show.”

Also expect to see some great stuff between Dixon and Ripley because, as it turns out, the two have history. “She’s known him for a long time. He’s been on the force for a long time. She’s actually been trying to get him over there and it’s just been due to a lot of darker circumstances. It’s been a challenge, but that all comes to light in Episode 4,” Manheim teased.

In addition to “a little bit of a personal fight for Vince Ripley — she’s a very loyal and trustworthy friend,” Manheim shared, expect to see “more of the same, more of the same badassery and bossing people around” and “a lot of cases that are very important to her” in Season 23.

Brooks was more tight-lipped about what else is coming up for Shaw (“Your guess is as good as mine in some ways, and the things I do know, I can’t tell you”) but he did share that the most important relationship in his life “is the one that you don’t see, with his parents.” Whether we’ll hear more about that, “we’ll see.”

But he does know which former DC costars of his he’d love to see come play on Law & Order. ” I would love to have Azie Tesfai from Supergirl on. That’d be amazing. And huge fan of David Harewood,” he said.

And if you want to see more crossover between Law & Order and SVU to get more Dixon and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) scenes, you’re not the only one. So does Manheim: “I got to do a couple crossovers with them, but I really want more. I feel like she needs a real good girlfriend and we’ve been doing it a long time together, so I’m down for that. Put in a good word for me!” Yes, please!

Law & Order, Season 23 Premiere, Thursday, January 18, 8/7c, NBC