A ‘Fargo’ Road Trip, Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Riff on 2023, ‘Letterkenny’ Signs Off, Percy Jackson Meets Medusa

Michelle Faye/FX

Fargo

10/9c

Most seasons, this exceptionally entertaining crime dramedy takes at least one side trip into the surreal, and no surprise it’s on-the-run Dot (the terrific Juno Temple) who lands in a Bizarro World of similarly abused women in a place called Camp Utopia. It’s best to experience this detour without spoilers, but it’s worth remembering that when she was still called Dorothy, Dot wasn’t the first wife badly treated by Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm). Another Fargo tradition: a shocking cliffhanger.

Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu

Letterkenny

Season Premiere

Say goodbye to the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players of this backwater Canadian burg with the final six episodes of the raucous cult comedy. Season 12 features such must-see events as a comedy night at Modean’s, the arrival of a new nightclub and the usual assortment of slapstick brawls. And while the original series may be over, Shoresy and more potential spinoffs promise to keep the Letterkenny spirit alive.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

9/8c

And so the quest begins—on a bus where demigod Percy (Walker Scobell) and his companions Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) are sitting way too close to the odorific bathroom stall. Is this any way for an epic adventure to get underway? Apparently so for the “forbidden children” of the Gods, who don’t even get as far as Trenton, New Jersey—their ultimate destination is L.A.—when another of the fearsome Furies (Megan Mullally) creates a detour that leads the young heroes to the home of another fearsome creature of myth: Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Everyone keeps predicting Percy’s friends will betray him, but for now if they don’t work together, they’ll never get off the East Coast.

2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (streaming on Peacock): George Santos aside, was 2023 really that much of a gut-buster? Kevin Hart and his Saturday Night Live buddy Kenan Thompson will do their best to mine humor out of the last 12 months as they reunite to rehash the best and worst of pop culture, sports (cue the Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce clips), politics and social media. Guests include Olympian Simone Biles, Kelly Clarkson, David Alan Grier, SNL alum Jay Pharoah, Ron Funches and Jim Cramer.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: