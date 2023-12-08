‘Duck Dynasty’: Go Behind Scenes at Fox Nation’s ‘A Duck Family Christmas’

Catch up with the Duck Dynasty family Christmas in a new holiday special being aired on Fox Nation, the streaming service of Fox News. A Duck Family Christmas gives fans a chance to enjoy the festivities with stars from the beloved show. And TV Insider has an exclusive look behind the scenes. No wonder Jase Robertson is giving a big double thumbs up in our main photo.

The show explores Phil Robertson‘s family and their Christmas traditions, including heartwarming moments and a culinary adventure in Nashville, Tennessee. Missy and Jessica, stars of Fox’s Duck Family Treasure, undertake the task of creating Miss Kay’s renowned crawfish pie for the family’s Christmas dinner.

In the footage above, we see the family treasure hunt, which includes the usage of metal detectors; we also get a glimpse of the family recreating Miss Kay’s pie (and almost dropping it), as well as a horse and carriage ride on their acres of land.

Duck Dynasty - A Duck Family Christmas

FOX Nation/Warm Springs Productions

The special includes the following family members, pictured above. Left to Right, standing back row: Murry Crowe, Sheila Crow, Tyler Metro, Merritt Robertson, Jep Robertson, Jessica Robertson, Gus Robertson, Priscilla Robertson, River Robertson, Austin Stalbaum, Karina Barcenas, Merris Robertson, Brighton Robertson, and Reed Robertson. Left to Right, seated bottom row) Mia Robertson, Missy Robertson, Jase Robertson, David Robertson, and Cole Robertson.

Missy and Jessica of Duck Family Treasure

left to right: Brighton, Jessica and Missy Robertson  (FOX Nation/Warm Springs Productions)

The Robertson family recently released a movie called The Blind, telling of family patriarch Phil Robertson’s (played by Aaron von Andrian) younger years living in Louisiana during the 1960s. The film, which opened in select movie theaters on September 28, is an honest depiction as it touches on the Duck Commander creator’s past struggles with alcoholism and the toll his infidelity took on his marriage with Kay (played by Amelia Eve) before he turned everything around.

The film is currently available on Prime Video.

A Duck Family Christmas, Friday, December 8, Fox Nation

