Peter Spellos Dies: ‘American Dreams’ and ‘Transformers’ Actor Was 69

Peter Spellos, best known for his role in the NBC drama series American Dreams and as a voice actor in the animated Transformers series, has died. He was 69.

According to his friend and acting student, Jennifer Smith, Spellos passed away on Sunday, November 19, at the Francisca Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His death was later confirmed by his friend Fred Olen Ray on Facebook.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I must report the passing of my dear friend, Peter Spellos at 2:30am this morning,” Olen wrote in his post. “Many of you knew Peter personally. He had more loving friends than there are stars in the sky. A gentler giant never existed. A talented actor, teacher and wise old owl.”

Olen continued, “He always made me laugh. I cannot even recall how many movies we made together, but they would probably fill a book… maybe some day they will. Goodbye, pal.”

Born on March 1, 1954, Spellos was best known as a voice actor, appearing in several anime series, such as Cowboy Bebop, Digimon, Naruto, Outlaw Star, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and many more.

He also had acting roles in American Dreams, The Guyver, ER, Married… with Children, NewsRadio, and Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

His film credits include Billy Frankenstein, Bound, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Hard to Die, Men in Black II, Possessed by the Night, Agent Red, In the Army Now, and Yes Man.

“Really saddened to hear of the passing of friend and fellow Transformer, Peter Spellos this morning,” wrote voice actor Townsend Coleman on X. “Pete was a terrific actor and the sweetest of humans… giving, engaging, and encouraging to all who had the privilege of knowing him. You are loved and missed, Sky-Byte… til all are one.”

He is survived by his brother, James Spellos. According to Deadline, the family is planning an online memorial for him, but details have not yet been confirmed.

