Tom Hiddleston Looks Back on ‘Loki’ Season 2 & Addresses MCU Future (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki, Season 2 Episode 6 “Glorious Purpose.”]

While Loki Season 2 may have come to a close, the finale, “Glorious Purpose,” may mark a new beginning for Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief, who has since transformed into a new kind of deity.

“He is his fullest and truest self,” Hiddleston tells TV Insider regarding Loki’s destination in the Season 2 finale. “I think it’s been an enormous journey.” As seen in the finale, Loki learned that the Temporal Loom he and his friends tried fixing throughout the season could not be repaired, but instead was a failsafe to protect the Sacred Timeline.

After learning to control time itself, Loki discovered that the only way to move past this flaw was to break what exists and build it anew. Sacrificing himself for the sake of branched timelines, his friends, and the multiverse, Loki broke the loom and brought the timelines to life atop a new throne previously held by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

The transformation is a selfless one, as Hiddleston explains in the video interview, above. “After so many lessons, he learns so much from his connections with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and Casey (Eugene Cordero) and O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) and all those experiences at the TVA.”

Ultimately, Hiddleston says, “His purpose is burdensome and selfless, not selfish… [He’s] redefined what purpose means for him and so probably would characterize himself as a different kind of God.”

As for his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hiddleston isn’t saying goodbye just yet. “Here’s the thing,” he says bluntly with a smile, “I have in the past, on two specific occasions, kind of said goodbye and I’ve written my thank you notes to everybody at Marvel Studios…” Despite these previous goodbyes, Hiddleston says, “A year later they’re like, ‘So Tom, we’ve had an idea.’ So I think at this point it will be unwise to make any assumptions.”

Still, by the end of Season 2, Hiddleston shares he’s “feeling happy and proud and satisfied with where we are and where we landed.” See the full interview, above, and catch Loki Seasons 1 and 2 anytime on Disney+.

