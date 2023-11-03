‘Country Hearts Christmas’: Chris Jericho Has Holiday Spirit in UPtv Trailer (VIDEO)

UPtv is getting in the holiday spirit with its upcoming Country Hearts sequel film Country Hearts Christmas, which sees the return of the Jameson family.

WWE star Chris Jericho returns as Bones, the patriarch of this rock and roll royalty, who is eager to celebrate Christmas with his family, and we have your exclusive first look at the latest chapter in the Jamesons’ story. With days until Christmas, everyone is off chasing their dreams with Tori (Lanie McAuley) and June (Katerina Maria) recording their first album in Nashville.

While Bones is at home getting everything ready, the sisters are given a golden opportunity to appear on a live Christmas Eve show that will potentially supercharge their rising stardom. This forces them to make a difficult choice, which is to either do the show for the sake of their careers and miss out on a truly spectacular family Christmas, or skip the opportunity to make it home in time.

But that isn’t all, Tori’s heart is also on the line as she’s torn between an old flame and an old friend at the same time June is struggling with a long-distance marriage. At the end of the day though, it’s all about remembering that family, faith, and love is the answer to any big decisions they may make.

For those less familiar with the Jamesons, Country Hearts Christmas is a follow-up film to October’s Country Hearts which introduced June and Tori, the daughters of Bones who is considered rock and roll royalty. The original film saw the girls at a crossroads, torn between performing or helping their dad run their up-and-coming horse breeding business.

And the decision-making is still a central element in this sequel. Along with Jericho, McAuley, and Maria, the film also features David Pinard and Craig Stickland. Don’t miss it for yourself, check out the exclusive trailer, above, and tune in when Country Hearts Christmas debuts on UPtv later this month.

Country Hearts Christmas, Movie Premiere, Sunday, November 19, 7/6c, UPtv