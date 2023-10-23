‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Puts Real-Life Players to the Test in Official Trailer (VIDEO)

Squid Game is heading back to television in the form of a new Netflix reality series aptly titled, Squid Game: The Challenge. While the challenges will have far less deadly consequences, the setup is eerily on point as 456 real players enter the competition in the trailer, above.

Set to premiere Wednesday, November 22, new episodes will drop each week through December 6, introducing viewers and fans of the scripted series to players with real-life hopes and dreams of obtaining the grand prize of $4.56 million. The only catch? They must be the last one standing through a series of games inspired by the original Korean drama.

Unlike in the original series, where players are killed if they’re eliminated from the games, in this instance, it appears that players are rigged with ink packs that explode in their shirts for a surprising effect that even elicits an “Oh, sh*t,” from one player who unexpectedly is eliminated during a round of what appears to be Squid Game‘s version of Red Light, Green Light.

While the games look very familiar, the show’s synopsis hints at surprising new additions to come as players strategize, alliances are formed, and their morals are put to the test with each passing challenge.

Along with the games, the dorms with high-rising bunk beds and colorful staircases leading to various rooms add to the likeness this reality series has to its original scripted counterpart, which will return for a second season.

Executive produced by Nicola Brown, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Toni Ireland, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh, and Stephen Yemoh, Squid Game: The Challenge will feature 10 hour-long episodes you won’t want to miss. While we await the show’s arrival, check out the trailer, above, and catch up with the original Squid Game anytime on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 22, Netflix (New Episodes Weekly)