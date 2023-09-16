‘Yellowstone’ to CBS, Paramount Goes for ‘The Gold,’ ‘All Rise’ Returns to OWN, ’48 Hours’ Updates

Cable hit Yellowstone starts over from the beginning on CBS in its broadcast debut. Paramount+ launches a fact-based British drama about a notorious heist netting millions in gold bullion. Legal drama All Rise, which moved from CBS to OWN, returns for its final 10 episodes. 48 Hours kicks off its 36th season with updates on two headline-generating cases.

Paramount Network

Yellowstone

8:30/7:30c

SUNDAY: Hard to believe, but CBS insists 80% of its core audience has yet to sample cable TV’s biggest hit in years—the show I’ve often described as what Dallas (a smash hit from CBS’s past) would have looked and sounded like if it had been produced for HBO. Which begs the question of how Taylor Sheridan’s profane melodrama about a dysfunctional Montana ranching family, led by Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, will play on a broadcast network with its more constrained standards. (More precisely, will Kelly Reilly as rebel daughter Beth sound like she’s speaking in Morse code if heavily bleeped?) Yellowstone’s CBS run, following the Season 56 premiere of 60 Minutes, starts from the beginning, establishing John’s ruthlessness when it comes to protecting his land and contentious family.

Sally Mais/Tannadice Pictures/Paramount+

The Gold

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: A real-life caper and its tangled aftermath provide the grist for a gripping six-part British drama (opening with two episodes) that poses an intriguing question: How to dispose and disburse of three tons of gold bullion that wasn’t even meant to be the spoils of the burglary? The series follows the investigation, led by an imperious Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), as well as the machinations of the various money launderers and criminals, both blue-collar (Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden) and elite (Preacher’s Dominic Cooper), who hope to elude capture while trying to hide their ill-gotten fortune in plain sight.

OWN

All Rise

Season Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: The sudsy legal drama, rescued by OWN after CBS canceled it, resumes its fourth season for the final 10 episodes, picking up in the wake of the cliffhanger that aired more than a year ago. Following the violent chaos in the courthouse, Ness (Samantha Marie Ware) recovers in the ICU, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) faces off against Luke (J. Alex Brinson) in court while moving forward in his relationship with Amy (Lindsey Gort). Elsewhere, judge Lola (Simone Missick) has some explaining to do to mend her relationship with her FBI husband Robin (Christian Keyes).

Gail Schulman/CBS

48 Hours

Season Premiere 9/8c

SATURDAY: In back-to-back episodes launching the true-crime news magazine’s 37th season, correspondents provide updates to two of the year’s most high-profile murder cases. First, Erin Moriarty revisits “The Gilgo Beach Serial Killings,” a case she has covered since 2010, with new details about alleged killer Rex Heuermann, including an interview with a former co-worker. This is the sixth edition of 48 Hours concerning the Gilgo Beach serial murders. Then Peter Van Sant digs deeper into “The Night of the Idaho Student Murders,” interviewing family members of the victims and legal experts weighing in on the arrest and future trail of Bryan Kohberger.

Bettmann / Contributor

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein

Documentary Premiere

SUNDAY: More true crime at its most lurid, in a four-part docuseries that purports to get inside the twisted mind of Ed Gein, the notorious 1950s serial killer and grave robber who inspired Psycho’s Norman Bates among other horror icons. The series leans on never-before-heard recordings of Gein while detailing the grisly discoveries beneath his seemingly benign facade.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV:

