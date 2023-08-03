‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting the greenlight once again as the popular series has been renewed for Season 3 at Prime Video.

The show based on showrunner Jenny Han‘s best-selling book trilogy is currently in the midst of running its second season on the streamer with new episodes arriving each Friday. The Season 3 order includes 10 episodes, a bump up from Season 1’s seven-episode run and Season 2’s current eight-episode run.

As one of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series ever on the streamer, Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has performed particularly well among young women viewers and launched on July 14. Season 2 is slated to conclude on Friday, August 18 when the season finale episode drops on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on the love triangle between Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), as well as the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships.

The coming-of-age series is co-showrun by Han and Sarah Kucserka, they serve as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee. It is a co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip. Production on Season 3 will not begin until after labor negotiations surrounding the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

In addition to featuring Tung, Briney, and Casalegno, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Elsie Fisher, David Iacono, and more. Don’t miss the series as it continues to play out, and catch the rest of Season 2 as it streams on Prime Video.

