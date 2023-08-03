‘Star Trek’ Sings, ‘Heartstopper’ Soars, ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Returns, NFL Hall of Fame Game

The Enterprise bursts into song in a musical episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The charming teen romance Heartstopper takes a school trip to Paris in Season 2. The Lincoln Lawyer returns to finish its second season. The New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in the pre-season Hall of Fame exhibition game.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

“Why are we singing?” wonders Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) for good reason, when everyone on the Enterprise begins bursting into song after an unfortunate encounter with a subspace fold (or some such anomaly). The real issue, though, is what they’re singing, with inner feelings and conflicts continually being exposed. As Number One/Una (Rebecca Romijn) explains, they’re simply following the rules of musicals in which “emotions are so heightened that words won’t suffice.” And not just because she says, “I have a theory” will genre fans be reminded of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s immortal “Once More with Feeling” episode from 2001. This doesn’t quite rise to that level of brilliance, but it’s great fun watching everyone (including the pre-Capt. Kirk played by Paul Wesley) sing and dance against their will. Even Spock (Ethan Peck) isn’t immune, though he finds it “most unusual, so peculiar.” He left out entertaining.

Netflix

Heartstopper

Season Premiere

Animated sparks and butterflies fly whenever the teen romantics get close in this charming British high-school dramedy about the burgeoning relationship between openly gay Charlie (Joe Locke) and closeted rugby star Nick (Kit Connor). The euphoric second season picks up shortly after Nick comes out to his supportive mother (Olivia Colman, shining in brief appearances)—but he’s still not ready to open up to anyone outside their colorful friendship group, especially his often-boorish rugby mates. A school trip to Paris could change everything for Charlie and Nick, as well as for so-far-platonic iconoclast Tao (William Gao) and his trans BFF Elle (Yasmin Finney), and the free-spirited lesbian couple Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown). Heartstopper is so endearingly sweet the heart can’t help but soar.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer

Season Premiere

Last seen taking a beating in a parking garage, raffish defense lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) returns for the final five episodes of the legal drama’s second season (based on Michael Connelly’s The Fifth Witness). As he recovers and heads to trial, one question lingers: Did his femme fatale client Lisa Trammell (Lana Parilla) actually murder the shady real-estate developer?

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

NFL Hall of Fame Game

Special 8/7c

Don’t look for the New York Jets’ new star player Aaron Rodgers to suit up when the team faces the Cleveland Browns for the annual pre-season exhibition game from Canton, Ohio. (The match kicks off the weekend of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremonies.) Neither team is leading with their official starters, with the Jets turning to backup QB Zach Wilson and the Browns using third-stringer Kellen Mond. Nevertheless, for those who are ready for some football, it’s a beginning.

Russ Martin/ FX

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

We’ve always had to accept as a given (despite alternative vampire lore) that these madcap Staten Island vampires show up on camera, as this terrific supernatural comedy’s mock-documentary format dictates. But the fallout is much more extreme when local-TV news cameras invade the neighborhood following a water-main break, and Nandor the Relentless (chyroned as “Nandor De Laurentiis”) overshares on live TV to a reporter. Have they been accidentally outed? While the vamps go into damage-control mode, sidekick Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is otherwise engaged, trying to say goodbye to his family of long-time vampire hunters before he irrevocably turns.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

And Just Like That…

Those left wanting more after last week’s romantic reunion of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her former beau Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) are in luck. This episode is all about their sexy snuggling and reintegrating Aidan back into her group—though Seema (Sarita Choudhury) seems less than enchanted about having to share her friend. In other developments, neurotic Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) starts a new internship and fussy Charlotte (Kristin Davis) returns to gallery work, getting a life lesson in body positivity along the way. If I were Carrie, I’d flee to Aidan’s Virginia farmhouse while the getting’s good.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: