The Wonder Years is welcoming a familiar face in its latest episode, “A Star is Born,” as 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer guest stars as Dean’s (Elisha Williams) guidance counselor and drama teacher, and we have your exclusive first look with a sneak peek clip.

It seems that Dean is in the market for a new pastime as his adult narration (voiced by Don Cheadle) says, “Since my friends were busy and I didn’t want to spend my afternoons running mom’s errands, I went to the guidance counselor for help finding an after school activity.”

Sitting across a desk from McBrayer’s Mr. Cox, Dean expresses his reason for visiting, and the counselor says, “I see you as more of a thespian, and you’re in luck because the drama teacher is looking for people for their upcoming production of Peter Pan.”

But Dean isn’t so convinced as he responds, “I don’t know, Mr. Cox. I usually stick to books.”

The guidance counselor isn’t having that kind of negativity, though, as he does his best to boost Dean’s confidence, saying, “Nonsense, you’d be great! You have a young Sidney Poitier thing.”

The compliment gets Dean’s gears turning as he wrestles with the idea of pursuing a role in the play. And it seems that Mr. Cox’s comments have an encouraging effect as the boy says, “I’ll do it.”

“Huzzah! Then I shall see you tomorrow at our play rehearsal,” Mr. Cox answers, revealing a well-intentioned ulterior motive to his encouragement as Dean realizes he’s also the drama teacher. When the student questions Mr. Cox’s role at the school by noting he thought he was only the guidance counselor, McBrayer’s character says, “It’s called acting… and also we’re underfunded.”

Catch the full clip above, and don’t miss how the drama club shenanigans unfold as Dean joins the mix at school.

The Wonder Years, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC