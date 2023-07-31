Paul Reubens Dies: Pee-Wee Herman Actor Was 70

Paul Reubens, best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, has died. The beloved comedic actor died on Sunday, July 30, at the age of 70 after a six-year, private battle with cancer.

Reubens’ death was announced on the Pee-wee Herman Instagram account on Monday, July 31. The announcement included a statement from Reubens to fans.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” his posthumous message reads. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness,” reads the Instagram announcement. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The third slide in the post shared Reubens’ wishes following his death. “Paul asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to Cancer organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman)

More to come on this developing story…