‘Minx’ Seeing Starz, a Frenzy of ‘Sharksploitation,’ ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ RuPaul Finale

Starz

Minx

Season Premiere 8:35/7:35c

Max’s loss is a cheeky gain for Starz, which rescued the acclaimed comedy from early cancellation. Set in the 1970s, this is the story of ambitious feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), whose dream of publishing a progressive magazine on women’s issues takes a detour when her message gets wrapped in eroticism in a nudie mag (featuring men) called Minx. As Season 2 opens, Joyce is being wooed by major publishers—Hearst, Conde Nast and the like—while her sleazy former publisher Doug (a rascally Jake Johnson) is down to his last dollar as his Bottom Dollar brand struggles. Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds, currently on The Afterparty) joins the cast as a former CEO, “the unsung heroine of capitalism,” who just might be the catalyst to bring Joyce and Doug back together on their frisky mission.

Courtesy of Everett Collection

Sharksploitation

Documentary Premiere

Biting the hand of the genre that sometimes feeds it, the horror streamer gets in front of Shark Week (starting Sunday on Discovery) with a documentary exploring pop culture’s fascination with the terror elicited by sharks ever since Jaws ignited the summer blockbuster trend in the 1970s. “The shark is natural monster in the ocean,” offers cult director/producer Roger Corman (Sharktopus, Dinoshark). Others fishing for answers to why sharks on screen are so popular: director Joe Dante (Piranha), screenwriter Carl Gottlieb (the first three Jaws movies), actor Mario Van Peebles (Jaws the Revenge) and Jaws author Peter Benchley’s widow Wendy, now an environmental conservation advocate.

Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone

Movie Premiere

The spirit of Blaxploitation cinema, infused with a Jordan Peele-style genre mashup, enlivens director Juel Taylor’s lively sci-fi comedy thriller. Jamie Foxx stars as past-his-prime pimp Slick Charles, who along with Nancy Drew-loving sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) and drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega) stumble across a bizarre government conspiracy affecting their urban neighborhood of The Glen. David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland co-star in what’s bound to the top choice for those who opt out of seeing Barbie and Oppenheimer on their opening weekend.

World of Wonder/Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Season Finale

Two queens will be crowned on the season finale of the eighth all-star tournament. First, a fan favorite accepts “Queen of the Fame Games” honors. Then, finalists Kandy Muse and Jimbo face off in an epic round, performing to new original songs before RuPaul anoints the latest member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame with a $200,000 grand prize.

Apple TV+

The Crowded Room

The penultimate episode of the psychological drama goes to court when the trial of Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) begins in a Brooklyn courthouse. His lawyer Stan Camisa (a very good Christopher Abbott) puts his client’s controversial condition in the spotlight, and while some medical experts still see it as a “fringe theory,” his loyal therapist Rya (Amanda Seyfried) explains Danny’s fragmented personalities as “a defense mechanism against horrific, unfathomable pain.” But will the jury buy it? And can Stan and Rya get Danny’s mother Candy (Emmy Rossum) to take the stand in his defense?

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: