‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized & Sedated With Mystery Illness

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Singer-songwriter Michael Grimm, who won the fifth season of America’s Got Talent in 2010, is sedated in hospital after suffering a mystery illness.

The star’s wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, provided a health update on Tuesday, June 6, telling fans, “I know you all love Michael, and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we’re kind of in a situation.”

Lucie shared the video update on Michael’s Instagram page (watch below), letting his followers know that the singer has been “struggling with his health a lot, lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows.”

She continued, “We ended up taking him to the hospital, to the ER, to the doctors, [they] still couldn’t figure out what was going on with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Grimm (@michaelgrimmmusic)

The issue worsened on Memorial Day, Lucie explained, saying, “He was looking increasingly sickly; all of a sudden, he could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head, he couldn’t respond right away when I would ask him things.”

Lucie said she rushed him to the ER because she thought he might be having a stroke, though that wasn’t the case. At the hospital, Michael “started talking gibberish and all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing, he became really agitated with the medication he was given, and so they had to put him in ICU.”

Michael has now been in the ICU for a week while the doctors try and figure out what’s wrong with him. “For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily so that he wouldn’t stroke out, so that he wouldn’t flatline,” Lucie explained.

She went on to say that her husband is now off the ventilator and “breathing on his own,” but he’s still sedated and bedridden.

After explaining that tour dates have been canceled for June and July, Lucie stated, “Michael will have to not only come back to full consciousness, which he’s not yet. He will also have to now undergo physical therapy because he’s been bedridden for over a week.”

She added, “He currently has no voice; he’s got to go under vocal cord repair, from time being on the ventilator, and get all his organs back up and all his muscles working again. Mentally, he needs to come back from this and return to a state of health. So this may take a little time, and I’m asking all of the fans to be patient, please.”