Are you an Outlander fanatic? The Outlander Deluxe Collector’s Edition of TV Guide Magazine is the issue for all Sassenachs.

While the Droughtlander is nearly over with Season 7’s premiere on Friday, June 16, this special publication is offering a broad look back at the show’s history reliving steamy moments, examining fan-favorite costumes, and serving up some exciting teases for what’s to come. Whether it’s a look back at Season 6’s most dramatic moments or a Season 7 preview with stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, there’s no stone left unturned, except for the standing ones at Craigh Na Dun, of course.

And don’t miss a special Q&A with Diana Gabaldon, the author of the series upon which the show is based. She offers insights about behind-the-scenes moments, shares what she’s excited about for Season 7, and unveils what’s on the horizon when it comes to Starz’s upcoming prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Other exciting features from the 72-page issue include portraits, behind-the-scenes photos, a pull-out poster, a peek at other roles Balfe and Heughan have portrayed, and much more.

For those less familiar with the time-traversing romantic drama, Outlander follows Balfe’s Claire, a World War II combat nurse who falls in love with Heughan’s Jamie, a Scottish Highlander, when she finds herself swept back in time to the 18th century. Spanning decades, their love story is the structure upon which all other plots in the series are built.

Don’t miss it, catch up with the Frasers by picking up your own copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Deluxe Collector’s Edition now, and keep an eye out for more updates on Season 7 as the drama’s latest chapter approaches.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz

TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Deluxe Collector’s Edition is available for order online now at Outlander2023.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.