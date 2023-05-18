It’s a family affair on Law & Order in the Season 22 finale — don’t worry, it’s already been renewed — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek!

In the episode “Open Wounds,” a senator is gunned down at his daughter’s wedding. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) pushes for a severe sentence and squares up against a formidable DA — his own daughter, Rebecca (played by Sam’s daughter Elisabeth Waterston). Price (Hugh Dancy) aims to stay neutral but can’t help but empathize with the defendant over a shared trauma.

In our clip, Jack finds out Rebecca’s the defense attorney on the case. “I didn’t know you were doing murder cases,” he remarks. “I represent people I think need representing. Sometimes that includes people charged with murder,” she explains. “He’s not the monster you described.”

Jack, however, isn’t so sure. “That may be, but the evidence tells a different story, a much different story,” he says. They’ll have to see what the jury has to say. Watch the full video above to get a hint at their personal relationship as well.

“That topped everything,” Sam Waterston recently told us of working with his daughter on the episode that is also his 400th of Law & Order. “She’s a beautiful actress, quick to react, full of intelligence and ready emotion. I have three actor children and there isn’t anything more fun than acting with them.”

As for what to expect from the onscreen father and daughter, “there’s nothing simple about their relationship and there’s a lot [between them] that hasn’t been resolved,” he said. “The situation now ain’t easy. The wounds at the beginning are open at the end.”

Law & Order, Season 22 Finale, Thursday, May 18, 8/7c, NBC