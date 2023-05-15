NBA Conference Finals 2023: Full TV Schedule & Preview

The NBA is down to its final four.

In the East, it’s a rematch of the 2022 finals, as the No. 8 seed Miami Heat face the No. 2 Boston Celtics.

The Heat are only the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals in NBA history. The Celtics claimed a 4-3 victory in last year’s East championship series, but the teams split their four regular-season meetings earlier this year.

The West finals have the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets against the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of the 2020 conference finals series won by the Lakers. The Nuggets, led by two time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, have never reached the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Lakers franchise has won 17 NBA titles, and superstar LeBron James is going for his 11th NBA Finals appearance.

ESPN and ABC share coverage of the Western Conference Finals tipping off Tuesday night in Denver. Mike Breen has the play-by-play call with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Lisa Salters reports.

TNT has exclusive coverage of the East series beginning Wednesday night. Kevin Harlan calls the games, joined by analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy. Allie LaForce reports.

NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

All times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.

Wednesday, May 17

Game 1: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT

Friday, May 19

Game 2: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT

Sunday, May 21

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, TNT

Tuesday, May 23

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, TNT

Thursday, May 25

Game 5*: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT

Saturday, May 27

Game 6*: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, TNT

Monday, May 29

Game 7*: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT

NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

All times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.

Tuesday, May 16

Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Thursday, May 18

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Monday, May 22

Game 4: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN

Wednesday, May 24

Game 5*: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Friday, May 26

Game 6*: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Sunday, May 28

Game 7*: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN