NBA Conference Finals 2023: Full TV Schedule & Preview
The NBA is down to its final four.
In the East, it’s a rematch of the 2022 finals, as the No. 8 seed Miami Heat face the No. 2 Boston Celtics.
The Heat are only the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals in NBA history. The Celtics claimed a 4-3 victory in last year’s East championship series, but the teams split their four regular-season meetings earlier this year.
The West finals have the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets against the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of the 2020 conference finals series won by the Lakers. The Nuggets, led by two time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, have never reached the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Lakers franchise has won 17 NBA titles, and superstar LeBron James is going for his 11th NBA Finals appearance.
ESPN and ABC share coverage of the Western Conference Finals tipping off Tuesday night in Denver. Mike Breen has the play-by-play call with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Lisa Salters reports.
TNT has exclusive coverage of the East series beginning Wednesday night. Kevin Harlan calls the games, joined by analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy. Allie LaForce reports.
NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
All times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.
Wednesday, May 17
Game 1: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT
Friday, May 19
Game 2: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT
Sunday, May 21
Game 3: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, TNT
Tuesday, May 23
Game 4: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, TNT
Thursday, May 25
Game 5*: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT
Saturday, May 27
Game 6*: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, TNT
Monday, May 29
Game 7*: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, TNT
NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
All times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.
Tuesday, May 16
Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN
Thursday, May 18
Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN
Saturday, May 20
Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30/7:30c, ABC
Monday, May 22
Game 4: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN
Wednesday, May 24
Game 5*: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN
Friday, May 26
Game 6*: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN
Sunday, May 28
Game 7*: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN