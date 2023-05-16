Kicking it with ‘Angel City,’ Remembering Anna Nicole Smith, Darius Rucker and Black Crowes at the Crossroads, ‘Lone Star’ Wedding
An HBO docuseries goes behind the scenes with L.A.’s first pro women’s soccer team, Angel City FC. A Netflix documentary provides a revealing look at ill-fated bombshell Anna Nicole Smith. The latest CMT Crossroads special pairs rockers The Black Crowes with country star and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker. 9-1-1: Lone Star’s two-hour finale builds to the wedding of Carlos and T.K.—with family crises and tragedy clouding the happy day.
Angel City
Here’s a true-life sports story Ted Lasso would love. A three-part docuseries (continuing Wednesday and Thursday at the same time) tracks the development and 2022 inaugural season of L.A.’s first pro women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club. Natalie Portman founded the team with venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, luring high-profile investors from the sports world (Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Mia Hamm) and entertainment (Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera). Attendance was high for the first season, but so were the stakes and expectations, as the team and coaches contend with injuries and other challenges in hopes of making it to the playoffs.
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
Does anyone really know the famous and/or infamous? Anna Nicole Smith, the voluptuous model and actress (born Vickie Lynn Hogan), shot to fame via Playboy and a Guess advertising campaign. But it was her marriage to elderly billionaire J. Howard Marshall that gained her notoriety and landed her in court and in countless tabloid headlines. A documentary from Ursula Macfarlane aims to unpack her controversial and often misunderstood life, with home movies, never-shown footage and interviews with those who claim to have known her best.
CMT Crossroads
The music franchise that celebrates genre crossovers pairs rock band The Black Crowes with their longtime friend Darius Rucker, a superstar who knows about blurring the line between country and rock, having successfully maintained a Grammy-winning solo career as well as his identity as frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish. During the hour special, they share stories while performing each other’s hits, including The Black Crowes’ “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels” and Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” and “Let Her Cry.”
9-1-1: Lone Star
The rescue-franchise spinoff, which is staying put on Fox next season while the original 9-1-1 heads to ABC, wraps Season 4 with a two-hour finale, in which the impending wedding of T.K. (Ronen Rubenstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) is clouded by tragedy. Complications include Owen (Rob Lowe) fretting over a request from L.A.-based half-brother Robert (real-life brother Chad Lowe) and a family crisis for Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra McClain).
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): OA (Zeeko Zaki) has a crisis of faith while the team tracks down a drug dealer and supplier after teens are found dead from overdose. Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), with Portugal the latest stop for the Fly Team when the daughter of an American hotelier is suspected of murdering an employee; and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where the Task Force hunts for a missing migrant who was lured into illegal work while Remy (Dylan McDermott) learns of a new witness in his brother’s murder.
- Gotham Knights (9/8c, The CW): Turner (Oscar Morgan) and his underground team encounter a mob family, the McKillens, in their crusade to vanquish the Court of Owls.
- Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (streaming on Prime Video): The rising comic, an Indian-immigrant mom who made a splash on social-media platforms, gets her first streaming stand-up special.
- The Tower 2: Death Message (streaming on BritBox): The gritty British crime drama returns for a four-episode encore, with Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins (Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan) transferred to Homicide Central, where a cold-case investigation into a missing schoolgirl brings her back in contact with Constable Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif).