Mayim Bialik Talks ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spin-Off & Gives ‘Blossom’ Reboot Update

Mayim Bialik could be set to have a very busy schedule in the coming months as momentum picks up for a Blossom reboot, as well as a potential role in the recently announced Big Bang Theory spin-off.

The Jeopardy! co-host, who also leads the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, is open to being involved in the planned Big Bang Theory spin-off, which Chuck Lorre is developing for HBO Max (soon to be Max). But she admitted that the announcement earlier this month was the first she had heard of it.

“I was completely surprised,” she told Variety. “My kids are like, ‘Mama, do you know anything about this?’ I promise, I don’t.”

Expanding on her thoughts in an interview with E! News, Bialik said, “I got the news like everybody else. We’re all still pretty close, so there was a lot of texting going on. And I asked my agent. He was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I guess no one knows at this point, but I can’t wait to find out.”

As for whether she would be up for appearing in the spin-off if asked, Bialik said, “I’ll do anything related to anything like that… But yeah, we really have no idea. So I’m in the same boat as everyone else.”

On Instagram earlier this month she confirmed that a reboot of the 1990s sitcom Blossom is in the works. The show, in which Bialik starred as the titular character, originally aired for five seasons on NBC from 1991 to 1995.

Speaking to Variety, Bialik said that the series creator Don Reo has written a pilot for Blossom‘s return, adding, “The show was supposed to be Catcher in the Rye about a girl, which was unusual. And we’d like to do a reboot that’s unusual. We’d like to do a single cam… All of the cast is on board.”

Despite having the cast committed to the project, there are still a lot of hoops to jump through before the show is made official.

“It’s a set of conversations with Disney because there’s a lot of red tape and there’s a lot of complexity,” Bialik explained. “It’s complicated.”

She added, “Tony Thomas, who was our original EP, is on board. Paul Witt passed away, but we believe that Paul has been with us this whole time. My schedule has not been even open enough to think about it, but Don and I are finally ready to have more of a meaningful plan around it. And people ask me all the time about it. You know, we were an unusual show about a girl at that time. There were no network shows about girls. Everyone was like, ‘No one will watch that.’ And here we are.”