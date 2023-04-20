The Kardashians Make E! Comeback with Docuseries ‘A Billion Dollar Dynasty’

The Kardashians are making a comeback on E! with a two-part docuseries called The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty, following on from 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the same network.

The new docuseries will arrive on the NBCUniversal-backed network on May 1, just two years after the original reality series ended and one year following the debut of The Kardashians on Hulu, which was recently renewed for a third season.

The two-part series produced by Optomen and distributed globally by All3Media International, chronicles the journey of how the family transformed into one of the most renowned brands worldwide and revolutionized social media, ultimately amassing a considerable fortune.

Rachel Job, senior VP of non-scripted at All3Media International, said: “The Kardashians are one of the most identifiable brands in the world so we are thrilled to be able to deliver a series with such impressive global appeal to clients across three continents. Optomen’s specialty doc presents an illuminating and refreshingly unbiased take on the Kardashian’s, that will provides our clients with fascinating new insight and nostalgic entertainment.”

The two-part “specialty” series premiered in the U.K. on Channel 4 earlier this year and sold to several territories. It’s been licensed in a pan-territory deal for Scandinavia with TV4, covering SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) and free TV rights.

Meanwhile, C More has taken SVOD rights in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, while TV4 has acquired free TV rights in Sweden and Finland on MTV. Furthermore, co-exclusive SVOD rights have been acquired by TV2 in Denmark, Movistar+ in Spain, RTL in the Netherlands, and DPG in Belgium. The series is airing on Nine Network in Australia, while it’s on Discovery in New Zealand.

The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty. Series Premiere Monday, May 1, E!