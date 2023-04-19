Whoa! Mayim Bialik Is ‘Working on’ a ‘Blossom’ Reboot

Who’s up for a Blossom reboot? Mayim Bialik sure is!

The Jeopardy! host addressed the possibility of the beloved ’90s sitcom returning to the small screen during a talk at Rhode Island’s Bryant University on April 17. And in the chat with Blossom creator Don Reo, Bialik revealed that a reboot is, in fact, already in the works.

“Thank you Bryant University (and especially President Gittell & Dean McComb pictured here!) for hosting me and Blossom creator Don Reo yesterday! We had a blast talking about our respective crafts, our 35 year friendship, and answering questions about a Blossom reboot!” Bialik wrote on Instagram on April 19. “For those of you who weren’t there, we are working on it. I mean, don’t you wanna know what Blossom Russo’s been up to?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

Bialik played Blossom Russo from 1990-95 on NBC. The series centered on the teen character who lived in a house run by men and dreamed what life would be like if her family were more conventional. Joey Lawrence became a teen heartthrob through the series as one of Blossom’s brothers, Joey Russo (his “whoa!” catchphrase catching fire), and Jenna von Oÿ, Ted Wass, and Michael Stoyanov rounded out the main cast.

The appearances by Bialik and Reo (a native Rhode Islander) at Bryant University were part of a two-part special event for the campus. On May 2, Bialik’s fellow Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings will lead a Q&A on artificial intelligence. Like Bialik’s talk, Jennings’ event will be closed to the public, but it will be live-streamed.

Blossom made Bialik a household name. Her next big sitcom was The Big Bang Theory, and she currently stars in Call Me Kat on Fox in addition to her Jeopardy! hosting duties helming mostly the tournaments, while Jennings hosts the main show.

What are your thoughts on a Blossom reboot? Sound off in the comments, below.

Blossom, Streaming Now, Hulu