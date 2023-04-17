Reba as ‘Voice’ Mega Mentor, ‘Kelly and Mark’ Goes Live, A ‘Wonder Years’ Reunion on ‘Fantasy Island,’ Great Directors on TCM

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Voice

8/7c

As if we needed reminding that Reba McEntire makes every show better—think Big Sky earlier this season—the country-music superstar joins the singing competition as Mega Mentor to help the teams prepare for the Knockout rounds that begin this week. The format: Two artists from each team perform against each other, with their coach making the tough choice on who to send to the Playoffs. (Rival coaches only get one steal, so they need to make it count.)

'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Facebook

Live with Kelly and Mark

He’s not exactly new to the co-host seat, having filled in for the departed Ryan Seacrest dozens of times over the years, but Mark Conseulos is now official as the full-time co-host with wife Kelly Ripa on the long-running talk show. Their top-of-show banter and chemistry (reminiscent of when Joy Philbin used to pinch-hit with husband Regis back in the day) will keep the show humming, as they welcome guests including on opening day Abbott Elementary’s hilarious Janelle James and Veep veteran Reid Scott, now playing the boss (and a fictional talk-show host) on the final season of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

FOX

Fantasy Island

8/7c

Much like The Love Boat used to bring veteran stars back to TV once upon a time, the Fantasy Island reboot loves to play the nostalgia card. This week the honors go to Dan Lauria and Alley Mills, who as Jack and Norma Arnold helped raise young Kevin (Fred Savage) on the classic The Wonder Years sitcom from 1988 to 1993. They arrive on the island as the Hutchinsons, a married couple who realizes too late that they’ve been joined by their younger neighbors, with whom they’re feuding. The island steps in to settle their disputes with a magical winner-takes-all competition.

Everett Collection

Rio Bravo

8/7c

TCM’s monthlong salute to the Warner Bros. studio on its 100th anniversary continues with a prime-time tribute to Great Directors, including Howard Hawks, whose classic 1959 Western stars John Wayne as a sheriff who gathers a drunk (Dean Martin), a kid (Ricky Nelson) and a geezer (Walter Brennan) to combat a ruthless cattle baron. Angie Dickinson co-stars as “Feathers.” Followed by Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in Hawks’ 1946 Raymond Chandler adaptation, The Big Sleep (10:30/9:30c), and overnight, an Alfred Hitchcock pit stop includes one of his masterpieces: 1951’s Strangers on a Train (1 am/12c).

INSIDE MONDAY TV: