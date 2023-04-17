Reba as ‘Voice’ Mega Mentor, ‘Kelly and Mark’ Goes Live, A ‘Wonder Years’ Reunion on ‘Fantasy Island,’ Great Directors on TCM
Reba McEntire joins The Voice as Mega Mentor to the contestants when the competition moves into the Knockouts round. A new day dawns as Live with Kelly and Mark becomes official with married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos. The parents from the original The Wonder Years, Dan Lauria and Alley Mills, reunite on Fantasy Island. Howard Hawks and Alfred Hitchcock are among the renowned directors honored as part of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to Warner Bros.’ 100-year anniversary.
The Voice
As if we needed reminding that Reba McEntire makes every show better—think Big Sky earlier this season—the country-music superstar joins the singing competition as Mega Mentor to help the teams prepare for the Knockout rounds that begin this week. The format: Two artists from each team perform against each other, with their coach making the tough choice on who to send to the Playoffs. (Rival coaches only get one steal, so they need to make it count.)
Live with Kelly and Mark
He’s not exactly new to the co-host seat, having filled in for the departed Ryan Seacrest dozens of times over the years, but Mark Conseulos is now official as the full-time co-host with wife Kelly Ripa on the long-running talk show. Their top-of-show banter and chemistry (reminiscent of when Joy Philbin used to pinch-hit with husband Regis back in the day) will keep the show humming, as they welcome guests including on opening day Abbott Elementary’s hilarious Janelle James and Veep veteran Reid Scott, now playing the boss (and a fictional talk-show host) on the final season of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Fantasy Island
Much like The Love Boat used to bring veteran stars back to TV once upon a time, the Fantasy Island reboot loves to play the nostalgia card. This week the honors go to Dan Lauria and Alley Mills, who as Jack and Norma Arnold helped raise young Kevin (Fred Savage) on the classic The Wonder Years sitcom from 1988 to 1993. They arrive on the island as the Hutchinsons, a married couple who realizes too late that they’ve been joined by their younger neighbors, with whom they’re feuding. The island steps in to settle their disputes with a magical winner-takes-all competition.
Rio Bravo
TCM’s monthlong salute to the Warner Bros. studio on its 100th anniversary continues with a prime-time tribute to Great Directors, including Howard Hawks, whose classic 1959 Western stars John Wayne as a sheriff who gathers a drunk (Dean Martin), a kid (Ricky Nelson) and a geezer (Walter Brennan) to combat a ruthless cattle baron. Angie Dickinson co-stars as “Feathers.” Followed by Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in Hawks’ 1946 Raymond Chandler adaptation, The Big Sleep (10:30/9:30c), and overnight, an Alfred Hitchcock pit stop includes one of his masterpieces: 1951’s Strangers on a Train (1 am/12c).
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Boston Marathon (coverage starts at 8:30 am/ET, ESPN): The 10th anniversary of the tragic bombings will be acknowledged by organizers as the race begins, with local Red Sox legend David Ortiz as Grand Marshal.
- American Idol (8/7c, ABC): Before the field is narrowed to the Top 20, one final night of performances from Hawaii’s Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina.
- All American (8/7c, The CW): Spencer (Daniel Ezra) may have overstepped when he and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) try to jump-start the GAU football program by recruiting former stars as walk-ons—without getting the coach’s permission.
- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (8/7c, TLC): The scenic Caribbean is the backdrop for more relationship drama. Followed by the premiere of You, Me & My Ex (9/8c), where three is almost always a crowd.
- Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30/7:30c, CBS): An alarmed Abishola (Foloke Olowofoyeku) intervenes when she discovers how Bob (Billy Gardell) talked Chukwuemeka (Tony Tambi) into proposing to Kemi (Gina Yashere).
- Perry Mason (9/8c, HBO): In Season 2’s penultimate episode, Perry (Matthew Rhys) learns the identity of his Judas, while getting to the bottom of the McCutcheon conspiracy that may be linked to a blackmail plot against D.A. Hamilton Burger (Justin Kirk).